What is the best team for Weather Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO? (April 2023) 

One of the many aspects of Pokemon GO that helps keep the game fresh for its returning audience is the abundance of rotating game modes and content. The most popular of these rotating game modes are the special cups that take the place of standard leagues in the game's competitive battle mode.

Currently, players can participate in the new Weather Cup, which is replacing the standard Ultra League. In this game mode, players can only use creatures with Fire, Rock, Water, and Ice-type Pokemon to battle against others. As many can imagine, this has opened the floodgates for a new and unique metagame to take hold.

With this variant of the beloved Battle League available for all players to participate in, many may be wondering which combination of creatures works best within these new limitations. Thankfully, dedicated Pokemon GO players have figured out which of the many picks that can participate are the best suited for the job.

Pokemon GO's top contenders for Weather Cup Ultra League

Cradily

Cradily as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cradily is a notoriously terrible creature in the main series. As such, it is surprising to see that this is the ruler of the current metagame for the Weather Cup. Thanks to its Grass and Rock typing as well as access to attacks of its respective types, Cradily is perfect for dealing with every type allowed to partake in the Weather Cup.

Since it is a very bulky tank in Pokemon GO, trainers planning on adding one to their team should aim to use it either at the very beginning or the very end of a battle. Being as bulky as it is with a great type advantage on a majority of the roster, it also functions as a great switch-in choice.

Jellicent

Jellicent as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jellicent is one of the best Water-types in Pokemon GO's base Ultra League. As such, restricting its competition and removing most Steel-types from the equation only makes it even better. Since Jellicent is a stamina tank, it is capable of dishing out a fair share of damage.

Jellicent is not a free-win pick by any means since it can be walled off incredibly easily by bulkier Water-types while also being countered by other high-tier picks like Abomasnow and Lanturn. As such, it is more of a switch-in choice, rather than a leading choice for opening a battle.

Ludicolo

Ludicolo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final pick is the jolly dancing Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Ludicolo. Ludicolo provides much the same utility as any other bulky Water-type that inhabits Pokemon GO's Weather Cup. However, what sets it apart is its secondary Grass typing, giving it access to some potent counterattacks.

A moveset of Bubble, Energy Ball, and either Hydro Pump or Solarbeam will be perfect for dominating metagame Water-types like Relicanth, Jellicent, Lanturn, and Swampert. However, some players opt for Razor Leaf, Ice Beam, and Leaf Storm.

