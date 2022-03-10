What kinds of cards will be in the Pokemon: Astral Radiance TCG set?

The next expansion for Pokemon TCG, Astral Radiance, has been announced. Moreover, various details around the set, the accessories being sold, and some Pokemon in the set have been reported.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has been a crucial part of the Pokemon franchise since the first expansion pack was released in Japan in October 1996. Ever since, the Pokemon franchise has appealed to a new type of niche audience: card collectors.

The Astral Radiance expansion is a big step for the English audience as it is the first set released in the language to include the new Hisuian Pokemon. Hisuian Pokemon were added to the franchise in the latest release, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. These Pokemon range from entirely new to new forms of fan favorites.

Summarizing Card Types in Astral Radiance

Promotional artwork for the Astral Radiance expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Brilliant Star expansion, released in English on February 25, 2022, added a new game mechanic, VSTAR cards. The Astral Radiance expansion will continue this trend with the addition of six new VSTAR Pokemon that will be joining the roster: Darkrai, Dialga, Palkia, Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott.

New V card Pokemon will also be added to the expansion, with each of the new VSTAR Pokemon having V card variants to coincide with them. Though it has not been confirmed yet, it has been reported that 19 new V cards will be added to Astral Radiance. Reported Pokemon include: Starmie, Garchomp, and Virizion.

Full Art Trainer cards are also making a return in the new expansion. Confirmed Full Art cards appearing in the further expansion include Cyllene and Kamado, and surprisingly, Roxanne. The previous two fit the theme of Hisuian Trainers, while Roxanne is an interesting choice to bring back in the new pack.

The most desirable variant of Pokemon cards will also be making a return. The elusive Rainbow Rare Pokemon cards will be present in the upcoming set with a new list to find. So far, Rainbow Rare variants of the Hisuian Starter Pokemon, as well as the three previously mentioned Trainer cards, will be present in the new set.

Gold cards will appear in the expansion as well. So far, two standard gold cards have been confirmed in the new pack. Players lucky enough will be able to find a Gold Choice Belt and a Gold Jubilife Village card in their packs. A special-rarity Gold Hisuian Samurott card will also be available from packs in the expansion.

To summarize, all established card types will return in the new expansion of the Pokemon TCG. The new VSTAR cards, introduced in the Brilliant Stars expansion, will also return in the further expansion. Players should be on the lookout for Radiant Pokemon.

