What are the differences between Incarnate and Therian formes in Pokemon GO?

Many creatures in Pokemon GO possess different forms. These variants range from cosmetic differences to being entirely different creatures compared to their base counterpart. The most notorious example of this is Giratina, who has two distinct playstyles depending on whether it is in its Origin or Altered Forme. Some players may be wondering is how this impacts the Therian and Incarnate Formes of the elemental genies.

Notoriously, these variants have a much bigger impact in the main series due to its more precise stat distribution, different battle system, expanded move list, and abilities, but here are the details that make them different in Pokemon GO.

While Enamorus is present in Pokemon GO, its Therian Forme has yet to make an appearance, so it will be disregarded for this analysis.

Advantages of using the Incarnate Formes in Pokemon GO

The Incarnate Formes feature a more balanced stat distribution and a different movepool (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Incarnate or base forms of the genies were the first forms to come to the franchise and offer a more balanced stat composition between Attack and Defense. This means that each of the Incarnate Formes has higher Defense than their Therian counterparts (other than Tornadus).

Outside of this one detail, the Incarnate Formes have different movesets compared to their Therian Formes. Each of the Incarnates has access to charged attacks that can help them deal with Rock or Ice-types that would give them a hard time. Landorus has Focus Blast, Tornadus has Grass Knot, and Thundurus has Brick Break.

However, this is where the benefits of these creatures ends. Given their balanced stats, they do not excel in any one department. Their movesets also have not received modernization like that of their Therian counterparts. With abilities not present in Pokemon GO, they lack the Prankster ability, which would normally make the Incarnates serious threats.

Advantages of using the Therian Formes in Pokemon GO

Each of the Therian Formes has access to their signature attack from the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each of the Therian Formes features a much more definitive stat pool, assigning them a hypothetical role of sorts. Outside of Tornadus, each of the genies have much better stats for attacking, exchanging a bit of Defense for a better Attack stat lets them fit their desired role as an offensive choice much better.

For each genie, including Tornadus, the main detail that makes them better over their base forms is their optimized moveset. While Tornadus Therian is considered weaker than Incarnate in Pokemon GO, Therian's access to Gust and its signature move, Bleakwind Storm, makes it the better choice for serious usage.

Each of the genies has a new Elite Charged Attack in this form, with the move often being the best the species can use. As such, you should always try to get the Therian Formes of the elemental genies when you can instead of their Incarnate counterparts. However, this may change if Niantic gives the Incarnate Formes access to these Elite Charged Attacks.