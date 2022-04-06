Is Incarnate Thundurus worth using in Pokemon GO?

Thundurus is one of the three Forces of Nature in Pokemon GO. It possesses two forms for trainers to utilize: Incarnate and Therian.

Considering Thundurus' Therian Forme is currently available in the game as a 5-star raid boss, it doesn't hurt to check out its Incarnate Forme as well.

Sporting a high attack power, Incarnate Thundurus is admittedly a little lacking compared to its Therian Forme. However, it still has some niche applications, particularly in Pokemon GO PvP. It won't blow opponents away with its attacks, but it can serve well enough in the absence of better options.

Ultimately, whether Incarnate Thundurus is worth using in Pokemon GO depends on the trainer.

Breaking down Thundurus' capability in Pokemon GO PvP

Therian Thundurus is the better option in almost all situations (Image via Niantic)

While Incarnate Thundurus has some impressive attack power in Pokemon GO, it has little else to offer. Its defense and stamina stats, even at their maximum, pale in comparison to many Pokemon in PvP. This also goes for Therian Thundurus, which has a higher stat count and a particularly impressive maximum attack stat.

Regardless, Incarnate Thundurus isn't useless. It can serve particularly well in a glass cannon role of sorts, and it even has a little play against meta picks.

Pokemon GO trainers are likely to deal with Giratina in Ultra and Master League play. Since Incarnate Thundurus possesses the move Crunch and a high attack stat, it can surprisingly deal high damage to the Ghost/Dragon-type menace.

Its use of Crunch also gives it solid coverage against Psychic-type Pokemon, which are significantly favored in the two PvP Leagues.

This doesn't overcome Incarnate Thundurus' largest flaw (a lack of survivability), but it at least provides the Pokemon some upside.

Sadly, this is more or less where Incarnate Thundurus' current utility stops in Pokemon GO PvP. Its lack of bulk and substandard moveset keeps this form of Thundurus from shining in PvP battle.

In PvE fights, Incarnate Thundurus can be somewhat comparable to Zapdos, though the latter is the better option in the end.

Therian Thundurus is capable of putting up a better fight in both PvE and PvP, making it the preferred option in the end.

Although Incarnate Thundurus is somewhat lackluster at the moment, that doesn't mean it always will be. The game's roster is always changing, and moves are constantly being tweaked by Niantic. Events often allow trainers to capture high IV Pokemon, sometimes with new moves that have just debuted.

Since Thundurus is a Legendary Pokemon, it'll likely get more love in the future, even if it never becomes a world-beater like others in its class.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh