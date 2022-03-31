What are the rules for Pokemon GO's Catch Cup?

Pokemon GO has a little something for everyone in terms of its gameplay. Players can choose to play the game to catch their favorite Pokemon, join a new community of Pokemon fans, and even choose to compete in competitive battles. Main series players can even transfer their caught Pokemon to the Switch titles.

Players have noticed that the new special tier for Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League is finally here. Catch Cup has piqued the interest of players old and new due to its exciting gimmick. While other special tiers have had unusual rules like the Love Cup and Little Cup, Catch Cup functions a lot differently.

Players looking to participate in the new tier may have noticed a tiny catalog of Pokemon that can participate in this cup. This can be somewhat confusing for players unaware, as the restrictions do not appear to be related to a Pokemon type. The only stated limitation is the combat power limit of 1,500.

Pokemon GO's Catch Cup: Rules and Tips

The option for Catch Cup as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Dextero)

The main draw to Pokemon GO's Catch Cup is its interesting restrictions. Unlike other unique tiers where only Pokemon of a specific color, type, or region can participate, Catch Cup is a little more special. Only Pokemon caught during Catch Cup's circulation can compete. This means Pokemon caught today and onwards.

The only other restriction in Pokemon GO's Catch Cup is that only Pokemon with a combat power of under 1,500 are allowed to participate. This is the restriction most players are already familiar with, as this is the standard combat power limit for the game's Great League tier, which Catch Cup is replacing for the time being.

Pokemon are allowed to participate if caught within the time restriction and under 1,500 combat power. The Caterpie that spawned outside the player's house and was captured today is just as eligible as the Shadow Lugia that another player just caught today as long as it is under 1,500 CP.

A great way to get some eligible Pokemon quickly for Catch Cup is by fighting in Raid Battles. Pokemon caught through these methods are often below the combat power limit and have higher stats than Pokemon encountered in the wild. Klink can be fought in One-Star Raids and can quickly evolve to a great Steel-type.

Shadow Pokemon are another great way to get powerhouse Pokemon for Catch Cup, thanks to their boost in attacking power. Shadow Pokemon can be encountered exceptionally easily. They can be found after defeating Team GO Rocket grunts in hot air balloons or controlled Pokestops.

Pokemon GO's new Battle League tier is interesting. Many players are flocking to the new tier. Due to it being freshly implemented, the cup is full of players trying new strategies and experimenting to find a new metagame. This means that this is the best time for players to have fun with the latest Catch Cup.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar