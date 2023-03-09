"I have no idea what the heck this is": Pokemon GO community reacts to Bruxish debut and its design

With the release of Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event, players have begun to notice the addition of a new creature to the game's roster: Bruxish. This strange and unsettling Pokemon, which was introduced in the seventh generation of the franchise, was often overlooked by trainers during their travels through the Alola region due to its forgettable design and limited availability in specific locations. However, Bruxish has made a return in the Scarlet and Violet titles and has now been added to Pokemon GO as part of the latest event.

Bruxish's unique and unusual design has caught the attention of many trainers during its introduction to Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event. The creature's appearance is markedly different from other Pokemon in the franchise, leading to humorous reactions from players on the game's official subreddit.

Reddit reacts to Bruxish in Pokemon GO

Bruxish is a dual Psychic and Water-type introduced in Generation VII. Upon adding the new fish to their collection, Redditor u/Thunder_lord37 posted it to the subreddit commenting on the bizarre design of Bruxish, stating that after seven years, they still have no clue just what exactly Bruxish is. Given its weird design and contradictory features, this is a common perspective that a lot of fans have.

Redditor s-mores suggests that, much like modern art, Bruxish's design should be viewed as a whole, rather than focusing on individual features, in order to fully appreciate the creature's uniqueness. According to this perspective, Bruxish's design should be taken in as a complete entity, much like a pill that must be swallowed whole rather than chewed and savored.

Bruxish's design is quite intricate, with a variety of features that make it difficult to discern its real-world inspiration. It has sharp fangs, plump lips, an anglerfish-like lure appendage, and feminine eyelashes, among other things. Some trainers have even compared it to joke Digimon like Sukamon or Numemon. Nonetheless, Bruxish is a unique and intriguing addition to the Pokemon GO roster.

A fun fact about Bruxish is that it is actually based on the Reef Triggerfish, which is the state fish of Hawaii, the location where the Alola region in which Bruxish first appeared is based on. While the real-life fish doesn't have feminine eyelashes or psychokinetic abilities, it is known for being territorial and biting swimmers who get too close, which explains why Bruxish has such defined teeth.

It's interesting to note that Bruxish's design has unintentionally reminded many trainers of the importance of dental health. Its psychic appendage emits a sound similar to teeth grinding, and its name is derived from "bruxism," a medical condition characterized by excessive teeth grinding.

This has led to discussions on the subreddit about the importance of taking care of one's teeth. Trainers looking to catch a Bruxish in Pokemon GO can do so during the ongoing Festival of Colors event.

