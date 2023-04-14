What is the new Pokemon GO web store? Release date, content, and more

Despite the recent outcry from the Pokemon GO community for Niantic to acknowledge their feedback, the million-dollar company has announced the upcoming launch of a new online store where players can purchase Pokecoins. Naturally, this announcement has raised many questions among players about this future service and what it means for the game.

Niantic has been rather notorious as of late, thanks to their continued anti-consumer practices. The company recently made changes to their remote raid system by limiting the number of remote raids one can partake in to a measly five, as well as doubling the price of remote raid passes. They also introduced a new type of raid (called Elite Raids) with strict time restrictions that required players to attend in person.

Here's everything players should know about the new web store Niantic has in the works.

Everything to know about the new Pokemon GO Web Store

Official artwork used to introduce Pokemon GO's new Web Store (Image via Niantic)

Niantic's recent announcement of a new online store for purchasing Pokecoins in Pokemon GO has been met with mixed reactions from the community. Many players are concerned about what appears to be a cash grab by the company, and some are disappointed that the details about the service are still limited. So far, the only detail we know regarding this new service is that it will serve as another outlet for players to purchase Pokecoins, but using this service, players can get them in much higher amounts.

This service was soft-launched in Singapore, Australia, and Norway. However, the prices for it are yet to be released. Coins purchased through this service will come with free bonus Pokecoins. So far, the Web Store has four bundles that players can purchase. The bundles include options for 1,200, 2,500, 5,200, and 14,500 Pokecoins.

A release date for the Pokemon GO Web Store is yet to be announced. Since not even trusted leak sources have hinted at a release date, it could mean that this service is still a long way from being finished. However, updated versions of the shop may hit other countries before it fully launches.

This service appears to be a way for players to purchase Pokecoins for their Pokemon GO account in bulk. It likely has something to do with the recent inflation changes made to the game's in-app store, giving players a way to pick up some bonus coins without having to repeatedly purchase smaller bundles.

While it is unusual for Niantic to offer players the option to purchase coins through an external site, this could be seen as a way for players to save time and potentially money It is also possible that Niantic will bring other items to the Web Store, including exclusive cosmetics and bundles.

Poll : 0 votes