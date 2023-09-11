The shiny hunting community in Pokemon GO is one of the most devoted communities ever seen in a video game. If you enjoy searching for shiny creatures in Pokemon GO, you must be anticipating the forthcoming Mankey Spotlight Hour event.

While other species-specific occasions, such as Community Day events, have increased the likelihood of finding shiny creatures, the same is not true for the game's Spotlight Hours.

In Pokemon GO, Spotlight Hour is an event that was first introduced in 2020. This is a recurring feature that takes place every week between 6 and 7 pm local time. During Spotlight Hours, you will encounter an event that showcases a specific beast with boosted spawns all over the map.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about shiny odds in Pokemon GO. By the time you reach the end of this article, you will know how to catch a Shiny Mankey during its Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour shiny odds for Mankey

Expand Tweet

Players initially believed that shiny odds for the Spotlight Hour event's highlighted creatures were boosted, but Niantic had clarified in a blog post that this was a false notion.

As mentioned above, this is the case for some occasions, such as Community Day in Pokemon GO, but Spotlight Hours fall outside that category. Having stated that, you might be pondering how challenging it will be to obtain a Shiny Mankey in the forthcoming Spotlight Hour.

Regarding the chances of finding shiny critters in the game, Niantic has never provided any information to the players. However, users have been able to obtain an approximation of the shiny odds figures in Pokemon GO owing to a kind and intellectually gifted community.

Now, the odds of any Pokemon being shiny depends on its spawn rate in the game. They are as follows:

Normal spawns: If a critter has a regular spawn and is commonly available in the game, it will have “full shiny odds.” This means that the estimated shiny odds of such a creature is 1 in 512.

If a critter has a regular spawn and is commonly available in the game, it will have “full shiny odds.” This means that the estimated shiny odds of such a creature is 1 in 512. Rare spawns: Critters that have lesser spawns compared to the regular ones are referred to as rare spawns, and these have shiny odds of 1 in 125.

Critters that have lesser spawns compared to the regular ones are referred to as rare spawns, and these have shiny odds of 1 in 125. Permaboost spawns: Aerodactyl, Absol, and other creatures have "permaboosted" shiny probabilities of 1 in 64. As a result, you can have increased shiny encounters with these creatures all year.

Aerodactyl, Absol, and other creatures have "permaboosted" shiny probabilities of 1 in 64. As a result, you can have increased shiny encounters with these creatures all year. Community Day spawns: You might know from the name that these will have boosted shiny odds. Creatures that are featured during Community Day events have shiny odds of one in 25.

You might know from the name that these will have boosted shiny odds. Creatures that are featured during Community Day events have shiny odds of one in 25. Legendary encounters: Whether you encounter them in raids or out in the wild (Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie), legendary beasts will always have shiny odds of 1 in 20.

How to catch Shiny Mankey during Makey Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

At this point, you may roughly guess which Pokemon fit into which group. Mankey will not benefit from increased shiny odds during its Spotlight Hour in GO. This implies that it will take roughly 500 encounters to find a single shiny version of this critter. However, this number could fall if the chances are on your side if you're lucky.

How to catch Shiny Primeape in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Primeape as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Nintendo)

While you cannot encounter Shiny Primeapes in the wild, you can still get one in the bag by catching a Shiny Mankey and then evolving it.

Evolving a Shiny Mankey will give you a Shiny Primeape.

How to evolve Mankey into Primeape in Pokemon GO?

Mankey and Primeape as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will need 50 Mankey Candies to evolve a Makey into a Primeape. With the bonuses that run in this game, you should not have a lot of difficulty acquiring 50 Candies for this evolution during the Mankey Spotlight Hour.