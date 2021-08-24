What is Pokemon Wack and how can you play it?

Many Pokemon fan-made games simply take an existing game and remake it with edited tiles and remixed trainer battles. Some even go as far as adding new Pokemon. Pokemon Wack, however, goes above and beyond in terms of new and original content.

Rather than creating a game made from the components of another, Pokemon Wack is made completely independent of most other fan games and uses the RPG Maker XP engine instead.

What is Pokemon Wack?

Many players may find themselves questioning why they would even want to play Pokemon Wack when there is such an abundance of other Pokemon games out there.

Well, Pokemon Wack has a total of 4801 different Pokemon that are all catchable. The game also has over 1000 new moves as well as 52 types in total.

Pokemon Wack also has a considerably higher difficulty level than most other Pokemon games with the gym leaders all being different and unique. Some even encorporating different weather and weather boosted abilities like Snow Warning and Ice Body.

Several Pokemon from official games in the series make a return in this fan project. Some also receive new evolutions in this game. Some Pokemon can only evolve through acquiring their egg moves which are moves that Pokemon can only learn through breeding at the day care.

Fans of Mega Evolution will be excited to learn that players can Mega Evolve their Pokemon starting from the third gym onwards. There are also a total of sixteen gyms, two regions, and two elite fours as well as an extensive post-game.

How to Play Pokemon Wack

Pokemon Wack can be found on various fan game-sharing websites, but certain caution must be maintained whenever users download anything off the internet.

Also, different versions of the game can be found on different websites. Many websites may not have the most up-to-date version of the game. As of writing this article, the current version of Pokemon Wack is available by downloading and applying the final patch to the original ROM file.

The download link for both can be found at this link at the top comment.

Many fans of the Pokemon franchise are always looking for new experiences and the fan game community never disappoints when it comes to delivering new games.

Games like Pokemon Wack only go to show that such creativity and passion can exist even in the biggest communities.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi