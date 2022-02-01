What do you do with Red, Green, and Blue shards in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has all kinds of crafting mechanics which will involve the Red, Green, and Blue shards to a certain degree. Whether players are getting themselves involved in the Jubilife Village quests or looking to craft new recipes in the game, they will eventually run into the shards.

Crafting materials and recipes in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are typically split into their own categories with methods for players to follow. If players are looking for the Red, Green, and Blue shards, then there is only one way to obtain them. Space-time distortions are the only way to get a hold of shards and they provide the first explanation.

Crafting with the Red, Green, and Blue shards in Pokemon: Legends Arceus

There is really only one purpose for the Red, Green, and Blue shards in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players will need them to craft Star Pieces in the game. These Star Pieces don't offer up much utility to Pokemon trainers, but players certainly won't want to ignore them. When they are crafted (or found within the wild as a rare item) they can be sold to villagers at Jubilife. The payment given to the player is 5,000 Pokédollars and is easily worth the effort.

Before any Star Pieces can be crafted, though, there are two major steps to complete. The first is finding the necessary materials to make the pieces. Second, players will need a recipe to use those materials and create a Star Piece. Starting at step one will bring players to space-time distortion events which can be found all over the Hisui region.

As players complete these events, loot that comes from space-time distortions will be dropped. Players can expect to find Red, Green, and Blue shards at these locations. Another common material at the events is star dust, which is also required for Star Pieces.

Where to get the recipe for Star Pieces in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Once players have the materials that they need (like the shards) the next step is to buy the recipe for Star Pieces. To get the recipe, players will need to head to Jubilife Village where they can find an NPC named Anvin. They will sell the Star Piece recipe for a total of 10,000 Pokédollars.

The price is obviously high, but just two Star Pieces will cover the cost. After that, players can keep all of the profits that they make from star dust and shards in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

