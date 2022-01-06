What are Snorlax's weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Snorlax is a very strong Normal-type Pokemon that trainers can acquire in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If you come up against a Snorlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you are going to have a tough time. Snorlax is known for its ability to stay in battle for as long as possible.

Thankfully, Snorlax has a lower physical Defense stat at just 65, compared to its 110 base Special Defense. Its one weakness as a Normal-type Pokemon is Fighting-type attacks, which often do physical damage.

Attacks that will deal supereffective damage to Snorlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fighting-type attacks are the only ones that will do supereffective damage to Snorlax. There is no shortage of incredibly powerful Fighting-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The following attacks are great choices if you want to exploit the singular weakness that Snorlax comes with:

High Jump Kick

Close Combat

Superpower

Dynamic Punch

Low Kick

Be careful when using the first three attacks on the list. High Jump Kick will damage the user quite a bit if it misses. Close Combat drastically lowers Defense and Special Defense. Superpower lowers Attack and Defense.

Those are very powerful, but come with their disadvantages. Dynamic Punch, while not as strong, will confuse Snorlax when it lands. Low Kick sees an increase in power with the heavier the target is, making it a wonderful attack to use on Snorlax.

Pokemon to use against Snorlax

An Infernape battling a Swablu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

There are plenty of Fighting-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Truly, most of them will work if they know one of the attacks above when battling a Snorlax.

Just be prepared for anything, because Snorlax has a diverse learnset. It can learn Psychic to take out Fighting-types and other coverage moves like Earthquake to take down one with a dual Fire or Steel-typing.

Still, Snorlax is rather slow, so if you can get your hands on a speedy Fighting-type Pokemon like the following, you'll be fine:

Infernape

Heracross

Lucario

Toxicroak

Fighting-type Pokemon that use a Fighting-type move will receive a boost of damage dealt, known as the Same Type Attack Bonus. Those four Pokemon are your best bet to beat Snorlax in battle.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider