What is Swampert's weakness in Pokemon GO?

Swampert has seen a massive spike in relevancy in Pokemon GO lately. This is due to the recent conclusion of the Mudkip Community Day Classic event. To make Swampert event stronger, every Mudkip or Marshtomp that evolved into Swampert during the event is given the most potent Water-type attack.

Swampert and its two pre-evolved forms debuted in the third generation of the Pokemon franchise. In Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, players can choose between Mudkip, Treecko, or Torchic as a Starter Pokemon. Players who select Mudkip could then evolve it into its final form, Swampert.

With all of the powerful Swampert roaming Pokemon GO's Battle League, players may need a few tips if they have to challenge it face-to-face. Swampert's access to Hydro Cannon makes matters even more complicated, as unprepared players can have their Pokemon taken out in one move without a plan.

Dealing with Swampert in Pokemon GO

The first thing to know about any Pokemon when anticipating an encounter with one is its typing. Swampert is a Water and Ground-type Pokemon. This combination is one contributing factor to what makes this Pokemon so scary. Swampert is only weak to one type of attack: Grass-type attacks.

It can be tempting to use an Electric-type Pokemon against a Water-type like Swampert. However, it is not advised due to its secondary Ground typing. This significantly lowers the effectiveness of Electric-type attacks against it even though Water typing is weak to Electric attacks.

Swampert's Ground typing also powers up any Ground-type move it may have thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus or STAB for short. Since Ground-type attacks are the only weakness of Electric-type Pokemon, Swampert can easily take out any Electric-type Pokemon players might throw at it.

Specifically, Zarude is a great counter for Swampert due to its ease of access. Zarude is available for any player who completes the Search for Zarude special research. Zarude's access to great attacks like Vine Whip, Power Whip, and Energy Ball makes it more than qualified to take down Swampert.

Sceptile also serves as an excellent option for any player with access to it. Sceptile has access to the most potent Grass-type attack in the game, Frenzy Plant. Sceptile can also generate more energy than Swampert due to its access to Bullet Seed. Sceptile will use Frenzy Plant in an ideal scenario before Swampert can retreat.

Swampert can be a problematic Pokemon to prepare for in Pokemon GO due to its excellent type combination and powerful attacks. Both of Swampert's typings share a common weakness to Grass-type attacks. Hence, it can quickly be taken down in just a couple of supercharged Grass-type attacks.

