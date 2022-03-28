What are Tapu Lele's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Tapu Lele has finally come to Pokemon GO. Following its fellow Alolan Guardian Deity, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele has come to Niantic's mobile game in the form of a Five-Star Raid Boss for the duration of the Lush Jungle Event. Though players may have already gotten Tapu Lele, some may have trouble taking it down.

Tapu Lele was first added to the Pokemon franchise in its seventh generation, much like all the other Alolan Pokemon and variants. Users first encounter it in Pokemon Sun and Moon in the main story in Akala Island's Ruins of Life, where it is one of four of the Alolan Guardian Deities.

With Legendary Raid Battles being notorious for their sheer difficulty, gamers may need a few tips and pointers. While there is always strength in numbers, they may need more than a few friends to help with this battle. A detailed strategy is key to a successful Raid in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Raid guide: Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first detail to always keep in mind when challenging any Raid Boss is its typing. There are 18 different types in Pokemon GO. Each has its own set of strengths and weaknesses, and knowing which type players are up against is the pillar of any battle strategy in the game. Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type.

This gives users a great idea of which Pokemon will perform best against it. For example, they should not use Fighting-type Pokemon for this battle as they are weak to both Psychic and Fairy-type attacks. However, Steel-types are important in this fight as they resist both attack types.

Knowing Tapu Lele's stats in Pokemon GO can also help gamers find a weak spot. It has an attack stat of 259, a defense stat of 208, and a stamina stat of 172. Tapu Lele's weakest point is its low HP, making it vulnerable to supercharged attacks from Steel-type or Poison-type Pokemon.

A great defense is a great offense, and the player's options should always be considered going into battle. Tapu Lele's moveset is primarily comprised of Psychic-type attacks, with it only having one Fairy-type attack in its movepool, Moonblast. Tapu Lele also has access to the Fighting-type Focus Blast.

Specific Pokemon users should bring to this battle must be suited for a long battle. Dusknoir is always a great option to get to this Raid Battle as it has excellent defensive capabilities and can deal super-effective damage to Tapu Lele with its Ghost-type attacks.

In summary, Tapu Lele can be a problematic Pokemon to deal with in Pokemon GO if gamers are unprepared. Those wanting to take on this battle should bring a fair balance between offensive and defensive Pokemon. Dusknoir is a great anchor for this battle, and if Tapu Lele does not have Focus Blast, Aggron is great too.

Edited by Ravi Iyer