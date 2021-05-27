What are Umbreon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Anyone who’s played the Pokemon GO Great League knows the struggle of trying to KO an Umbreon.

It may not be the strongest attacker, but with 240 Defense and 212 Stamina, it can simply sit in front of most opponents. Without a strong super effective move, most opponents will fail to KO this Pokemon.

In fact, Pokemon like Azumarill and Medicham see decent usage in part because they can hit Umbreon hard. Although its defenses are strong, Umbreon isn’t invincible. Exploiting these weaknesses should help any trainer eliminate this huge threat.

Which Pokemon are capable of getting damage on Umbreon?

There are a couple of ways to go about beating Umbreon, but the most effective is strong Fighting-types. It’s true that Umbreon is also weak to Fairy-types and Bug-types, but usually, Fighting Pokemon have stronger offenses. Machamp, Conkeldurr, Lucario, and others like them have the power necessary to take out Umbreon.

For any trainers who don’t have access to a strong Fighting-type, though, Fairy Pokemon are definitely the next best Umbreon counters. With the Luminous Legends X event that occurred recently, most trainers should have a decent Fairy Pokemon around, even potentially a Xerneas that was seen as a Tier 5 Raid boss.

On average, with exceptions like Mega Gardevoir and Xerneas, Fairy-type Pokemon won’t eliminate Umbreon quickly. Umbreon’s bulk is so massive that it can take a few Dazzling Gleams before it goes down. It’s therefore important against teams that have an Umbreon to keep the Fairy-type healthy.

Bug-types can also hit Umbreon for super effective damage, but this might be less relevant to most trainers since Bug-types aren’t as viable. There aren’t too many strong Bug-types around, and they are all weak to common types like Fire and Flying. That being said, certain Pokemon like Mega Beedrill or Volcarona can be good options to bring at times.

Finally, one last way to deal with Umbreon is to use Dark-type Pokemon against it. One issue that Umbreon struggles with is that it only learns Dark-type moves, with the exception of Last Resort. A Pokemon like Weavile can go head to head against Umbreon without fear of taking much damage from Snarls or Foul Plays.

Weavile can, in turn, retalitale with super effective Focus Blasts. There are a few other Dark-types that can also resist Umbreon’s attacks and use powerful charge moves against it.