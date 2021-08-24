What are Zamazenta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Zamazenta, alongside its counterpart Zacian, is coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock event's third and final stage.
From 26 August 2021 until 1 September 2021, Zamazenta will be appearing as a five-star raid boss thanks to the antics of the Pokemon Hoopa, who has been enacting mischief since Pokemon GO Fest earlier this year.
Pokemon GO's trainers are already gearing up to take on Zamazenta in its "Hero of Many Forms" incarnation, stocking up on Raid Passes and other necessities. Taking Zamazenta on will be tough, but the reward will be worth it.
Pokemon GO: Weaknesses and counters for Zamazenta
In its Hero of Many Battles form, Zamazenta will likely appear in five-star Pokemon GO raids with the same types as it had in Pokemon Shield. With that in mind, trainers should expect to face a legendary Pokemon that is both Fighting and Steel-type. Because of these attributes, Zamazenta is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves.
Fortunately, there are plenty of moves that can deal super effective damage to Zamazenta in Pokemon GO. In addition, there is a huge number of Pokemon that can use these moves, some of which can benefit from a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB). This attribute is activated by matching the type of the Pokemon and its move. For example, Charizard using Fire Blast would benefit from a STAB bonus.
Some Pokemon GO moves worth using on Zamazenta to deal good damage are as follows:
Fast Moves
- Fire Spin (Fire-type)
- Fire Fang (Fire-type)
- Counter (Fighting-type)
- Ember (Fire-type)
- Mud Shot (Ground-type)
- Mud-Slap (Ground-type)
- Incinerate (Fire-type)
Charge Moves
- Blast Burn (Fire-type)
- Overheat (Fire-type)
- Flamethrower (Fire-type)
- Aura Sphere (Lucario)
- Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)
- Focus Blast (Fighting-type)
- Earth Power (Ground-type)
- Earthquake (Ground-type)
- Fire Blast (Fire-type)
- Close Combat (Fighting-type)
Some Pokemon GO picks that can use these moves against Zamazenta as a raid boss include:
- Mega Charizard X/Y
- Reshiram
- Mega Houndoom
- Darmanitan
- Lucario
- Chandelure
- Moltres
- Blaziken
- Heatran
- Entei
- Conkledurr
- Emboar
- Garchomp
- Landorus
- Mega Gengar (using Focus Blast as a Charge Move)
- Machamp
- Mega Lopunny
- Groudon
- Excadrill
- Infernape
- Flareon
- Typhlosion
- Ho-Oh
- Hariyama
- Pangoro
- Sirfetch'd
- Rhyperior
- Magmortar
- Arcanine
- Heracross
- Gallade
- Breloom
- Poliwrath
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Ninetales
- Delphox
- Pyroar
- Heatmor
- Rapidash
- Mamoswine
- Flygon
- Swampert
- Donphan
- Golurk
