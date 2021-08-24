What are Zamazenta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Zamazenta, alongside its counterpart Zacian, is coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock event's third and final stage.

From 26 August 2021 until 1 September 2021, Zamazenta will be appearing as a five-star raid boss thanks to the antics of the Pokemon Hoopa, who has been enacting mischief since Pokemon GO Fest earlier this year.

Pokemon GO's trainers are already gearing up to take on Zamazenta in its "Hero of Many Forms" incarnation, stocking up on Raid Passes and other necessities. Taking Zamazenta on will be tough, but the reward will be worth it.

Pokemon GO: Weaknesses and counters for Zamazenta

Zamazenta will likely retain its Fighting/Steel-type status from Pokemon Shield. (Image via Niantic)

In its Hero of Many Battles form, Zamazenta will likely appear in five-star Pokemon GO raids with the same types as it had in Pokemon Shield. With that in mind, trainers should expect to face a legendary Pokemon that is both Fighting and Steel-type. Because of these attributes, Zamazenta is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves.

Fortunately, there are plenty of moves that can deal super effective damage to Zamazenta in Pokemon GO. In addition, there is a huge number of Pokemon that can use these moves, some of which can benefit from a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB). This attribute is activated by matching the type of the Pokemon and its move. For example, Charizard using Fire Blast would benefit from a STAB bonus.

Some Pokemon GO moves worth using on Zamazenta to deal good damage are as follows:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Charge Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Lucario)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Some Pokemon GO picks that can use these moves against Zamazenta as a raid boss include:

Mega Charizard X/Y

Reshiram

Mega Houndoom

Darmanitan

Lucario

Chandelure

Moltres

Blaziken

Heatran

Entei

Conkledurr

Emboar

Garchomp

Landorus

Mega Gengar (using Focus Blast as a Charge Move)

Machamp

Mega Lopunny

Groudon

Excadrill

Infernape

Flareon

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh

Hariyama

Pangoro

Sirfetch'd

Rhyperior

Magmortar

Arcanine

Heracross

Gallade

Breloom

Poliwrath

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Ninetales

Delphox

Pyroar

Heatmor

Rapidash

Mamoswine

Flygon

Swampert

Donphan

Golurk

