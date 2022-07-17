When can players catch a Shiny Starly in Pokemon GO?

With the news of the upcoming Community Day event in Pokemon GO, many players are starting to question the availability of a certain Shiny Pokemon. With July's Community Day revolving around Sinnoh's famous bird Pokemon, Starly, many players are trying to beat the event by catching a Shiny Starly beforehand.

Shiny Pokemon have always been held in high value ever since their debut during the second generation of the main series of the franchise. While these Pokemon do not have significantly higher stats or special moves compared to their standard variants, the rarity of Shiny Pokemon alone is responsible for their priceless value.

With the nature of Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO being made available seemingly at random, a bit of research may be required before players begin their hunt. So what about Starly? Can players find this Pokemon's shiny variant before the Community Day event revolving around it and its evolutionary family?

Finding a Shiny Starly in Pokemon GO

Shiny Starly, Staravia, and Staraptor as they will appear in Pokemon GO (Image via The Trainer Club on YouTube)

Sadly, players cannot currently find a Shiny Starly in Pokemon GO. However, this is sure to change as the Community Day event is only a few hours away as of writing. This means that players will not only be able to find the Pokemon's shiny variant but will have an increased chance of doing so throughout its duration.

However, given the event's limited duration of only three hours, players looking to get their hands on this rare variant of Starly may need some tips. Though it may seem like a completely random chance to even have a chance at finding a Shiny Starly throughout the event, there are a few precautions a player can take.

Of course, the first step to finding a Shiny Starly in Pokemon Go is to wait for the Starly Community Day event to start. This event begins on Sunday, July 17, at 11:00 AM local time and continues for three hours. This event marks the debut of Shiny Starly, and the variant will be available anytime after the event is over.

When hunting down a specific Shiny Pokemon, it is important to keep in mind that there is no such thing as directly increasing the rate at which it appears. The only exception to this rule is within the context of these Community Day events, which increases the rate to 1 in every 25 encounters of the spotlight Pokemon.

The usage of items like Lure Modules and Incenses significantly increases the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area, which indirectly increases the likelihood of a Shiny Pokemon spawning. Increasing the spawn rate helps by decreasing the time it takes a Shiny Pokemon to appear rather than increasing the shiny chance.

Using both Lure Modules and Incenses in tandem in Pokemon GO, paired with the increased spawn rate and shiny chance during the Community Day, makes for the best chance at catching a Shiny Starly during the event. Best of luck to the players choosing to participate in the event!

