When is the Deino Community Day in Pokemon GO?

The spotlight Pokemon for Pokemon GO's June 2022 Community Day has finally been announced! Deino, the Irate Pokemon, is the Dragon-type Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of the Unova region. While it has been in the game for a long time already, it is about time it got the time it deserves in the limelight.

Community Day events are big days for the game's player base as they give them the opportunity to catch their fill of a certain species of rare Pokemon. This event is typically reserved for Pokemon that are difficult to come by, such as Starter Pokemon or Pseudo-Legendaries, so Deino's arrival is a welcome one.

But what many players may not be aware of is when this event is taking place. Many players plan their entire day around this event, so knowing when it is being held will give them the time to clear their schedules ahead of time. So when can players expect this highly-anticipated Community Day event to take place?

Deino's Pokemon GO Community Day will last for three hours

Deino as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Deino's Community Day event in Pokemon GO will take place on June 25 at 11:00 AM. The event will last for three hours, concluding at 2:00 PM local time. Of course, in standard Community Day fashion, the spawn rate of Deino during the said event will be drastically increased so everyone can catch one if they participate.

Deino's first evolved form, Zweilous, will also make an appearance in Pokemon GO during this event. Players who catch enough Pokemon that spawn in the surrounding location with a Lure Module attached will get the opportunity to have an encounter with Zweilous, with it appearing as a Raid Boss during the event.

As many experienced players will already know, the chance of finding a Shiny Deino will greatly increase during the event. This feature is a Community Day staple, so one of these events would not be complete without giving players a chance to get their hands on these rare variants of the spotlight Pokemon.

In customary fashion, this event will come with its own Special Research story. Like clockwork, players can buy their tickets closer to the event's launch for $1 USD. This special research will give players a wide variety of rewards ranging from items to encounters that will conclude with an encounter with Hydreigon.

Of course, this event will also come with exclusive stickers as well as a Deino hat that players can put on their avatars. These items will only be available until the event ends, so players are encouraged to get their hands on them while they can. The hat will be available for purchase in the shop for 150 Pokecoins.

The first summer Community Day for Pokemon GO is sure to be a great one. This event has already been shown to be a worthy successor to the Gible Community Day event held last year that many players praised calling it "2021's Best Community Day." With this in mind, many players are already excited for this future event.

