When is Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week 2022?

Sustainability Week is a Pokemon GO event that occurs yearly. It is centered around improving the quality of the environment and reducing pollution.

From April 20, 2022, to April 25, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, trainers will be able to enjoy Sustainability Week's offerings.

A bevy of Pokemon will see their spawn rates increase, primarily Pokemon centered around nature or pollution. These include the likes of Oddish, Grimer, Turtwig, and Ferroseed. The Pokemon Oranguru will also be making its Pokemon GO debut.

Players will even be able to capture a shiny Cherubi. The Pokemon will receive its shiny form during this event.

Pokemon GO: What to expect from Sustainability Week 2022

Oranguru will be making its appearance in the mobile title during Sustainability Week (Image via Niantic)

Once Sustainability Week kicks off in Pokemon GO, trainers will have plenty to do. As mentioned earlier, many wild Pokemon will see their spawn rates increase. Many of the same Pokemon will also be available to hatch from 7km eggs for the duration of the event (Alolan Diglett, Larvitar, Cherubi, and Oranguru).

Trainers will also be able to complete new field research tasks, new timed research, and a new collection challenge centered around the featured Pokemon of the event.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will be making progress towards a noble cause. On April 23, Niantic will plant a tree for every trainer who walks 5km during Community Day for a maximum of up to 100,000 trees.

This is the crux of Sustainability Week, and it helps improve the environment well beyond the game's constraints.

Trainers will also be able to get a free Mossy Lure Module from Pokemon GO's in-game shop. They will be able to attract a new crop of Pokemon with the item, including Gloom, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Grotle, Cherubi, and more.

Certain field research tasks will also provide Mega Energy for Venusaur (which will also appear in the wild during the event) and Abomasnow.

Another bonus for trainers comes from Pokestops, which will provide double the normal experience gains the first time a player spins its photo disc. This encourages trainers to seek out new Pokestops during the event and explore the world.

The Mossy Lure Module will be particularly vital to completing the collection challenge for Sustainability Week. Players will need to capture Gloom and Weepinbell, who are currently listed to appear when a Mossy Lure Module is active.

Since the collection challenge rewards players with an additional Mossy Lure Module and 15 Great Balls, it may be an avenue worth pursuing before the end of the event.

