When does Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas and Global begin?

The GO Tour is one of the most highly anticipated Pokemon GO events right now. Known for bringing new changes to some of the most notable creatures in the franchise, Legendary Pokemon, this year's GO Tour aims to do the same but in a much more impactful way.

Primal Reversion is something players have been asking for a long time now. It serves as a sort of exclusive Mega Evolution for Groudon and Kyogre. Many trainers have been wondering when this new type of form change will make its way into Niantic's mobile geocaching experience.

With the next GO Tour bringing this new feature into the game, players everywhere will have the chance to add Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to their collections.

However, when will this anticipated event hit live Pokemon GO servers? What about the occasion's festivities? Thankfully, this information has become available.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Live and Global GO Fest events

Primal Kyogre as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's GO Tour: Hoenn live event will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. It will be held at Sunset Park and will be an all-day event. Unfortunately, players who are interested in taking part but haven't purchased a ticket are out of luck, as the event has been sold out for quite some time now.

For those who have purchased their tickets ahead of time, the GO Tour: Hoenn live event will take place from February 18, 2023, to February 19, 2023, starting around 5:00 pm local time.

The event will feature many live attractions and serve as a great way for players to meet up with their fellow trainers and exchange friend codes. This can be useful for those who like to partake in Pokemon GO's Raid Battles.

Trainers who already have their tickets can go to the game's official website to purchase special add-ons for them. The link can be found here. These add-ons grant special bonuses leaning towards different aspects of gameplay. For example, the Egg-thusiast upgrade is ideal for players who want to focus on hatching eggs. Raiders should consider buying the Raid Lover upgrade.

The second part of the event is more accessible for most players. Trainers are likely familiar with the GO Tour: Hoenn Global event, which features some of the most high-value additions to the game. It will run from February 25, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

This portion of the event will also feature a new Masterwork Research ticket that can be purchased for $4.99. This set of objectives will ultimately reward players with a Shiny Jirachi. This is one of the few instances throughout the franchise where players can catch this Mythical Pokemon in such a rare variety.

Additionally, the event will have two teams that players can join: Team Ruby and Team Sapphire. Both teams will have their own set of encounters. As for Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, they can be encountered through new Primal Raids instead of being restricted behind one of the two teams like last year's GO Tour.

