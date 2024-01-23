When is Pokemon TCG: Mask of Change releasing? The upcoming set centered around Ogerpon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC will be heading to Japan first and foremost, with a release date of April 26, 2024. As for the worldwide release date, no information has emerged yet. However, the details of the expansion set should come into clearer focus in the coming months.

With months to go before the Pokemon TCG's Mask of Change release date, the full card list is still coming together, though some respected sources in the community have confirmed a few things of note. The most notable is the introduction of Ogerpon ex to the TCG, complete with a mechanic for switching between its various masks as it does in the Scarlet and Violet games.

What we know so far about the Pokemon TCG Mask of Change expansion

Ogerpon and its four masks will be featured in the Pokemon TCG's Mask of Change expansion (Image via @Pokebeach/X)

Based on information provided by the Pokemon TCG news site PokeBeach, the Mask of Change set will feature the introduction of Ogerpon ex. On May 17, 2024, a few weeks after Mask of Change's release date in Japan, a "Special Jumbo Ogerpon Card Set" will arrive featuring a larger Ogerpon promo card and an "Ogre Mask" promo card, which is believed to be a Tool card that allows Ogerpon to change masks.

The Mask of Change set for the Pokemon TCG will be released alongside new deck boxes as well as card sleeves featuring Ogerpon wearing the titular Teal Mask seen in the Scarlet and Violet DLC. The jumbo set will also include eight booster packs, a card stand, and a coin. Out of everything, Ogerpon and its mask-changing mechanic stand to be the most intriguing aspect of the release.

In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, Ogerpon possesses four masks (Teal, Cornerstone, Hearthflame, Wellspring) that alter its elemental and Tera Type based on which mask is currently being worn. If the Tool card rumors are indeed true, Ogerpon ex in the Pokemon TCG could be a very versatile fighter capable of exploiting enemy weaknesses via mask changes.

Although the details surrounding Ogerpon ex are light when it comes to the Pokemon TCG's Mask of Change set, one can imagine that the creature's card may even have access to the move Ivy Cudgel in some capacity. This attack is Ogerpon's signature move and can also change its type depending on the creature's mask, which may allow for an interesting battle dynamic.

Could Ogerpon's Ivy Cudgel move be part of the Ogerpon ex card in Mask of Change? (Image via Game Freak)

Ivy Cudgle's status for Ogerpon ex is speculation, of course, but it's something to think about as April 26 approaches. Once the Japanese TCG community can see more of the cards from Mask of Change, the global community as a whole should have a better idea of what's to come with the latest Scarlet and Violet expansion.

For the time being, players and collectors will simply have to bide their time and keep an eye out for any news from The Pokemon Company or reputable community sources. New information on Mask of Change may arrive sooner than one might think.

