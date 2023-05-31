When are Sandygast and Palossand coming to Pokemon GO?

Niantic recently revealed their next content drop for Pokemon GO. During the summer season, the popular mobile game will feature the new Season of Hidden Gems event, and the first phase of the event will showcase a delightful beach theme that players have grown accustomed to.

Niantic has taken this opportunity to add another creature hailing from the sunny paradise known as the Alola region. These creatures are the beloved sand castle Pokemon, Sandygast and Palossand. Since they are completely new Pokemon, many players are excited about getting a chance to catch them.

However, given how recent these reveals were made, a lot of players still may not even know that these new creatures are on their way to the game's live servers. Since their Pokemon GO debut will mark the arrival of the big summer event, many players may want to know more about these two new Pocket Monsters.

Sandygast and Palossand in Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know about the Ghost and Ground types

Palossand as shown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players will want to know about these two creatures is when they will begin to appear on live servers. Sandygast and Palossand will debut on June 6 during the upcoming Beach Week event. Sandygast will require 50 candies to evolve into Palossand. These two will also not be found in their shiny variants for the time being.

Sandygast, being the base evolution of the family, will appear more commonly in the wild than Palossand. Although it will not receive a boosted spawn rate in the wild during the event, Sandygast can be found through Field Research task rewards as well as appearing as a 1-star Raid Boss.

Both Palossand and Sandygast share the same type combination of Ghost and Ground. This leaves them vulnerable to Ice, Grass, Water, Dark, and other Ghost-type attacks. This combination of elements also gives both creatures an increased spawn rate in Pokemon GO if players are looking in areas experiencing foggy or sunny weather.

In regards to how Palossand will perform in Pokemon GO's metagame, it is a bit difficult to say at the moment since the creature is not on live servers. However, since it sports a Ground and Ghost typing, as well as great stats overall, it is very likely that Palossand will perform well in the Great League at the very least.

Stat spreads in Niantic's mobile spin-off tend to mirror those in the main series relatively accurately, so it is safe to assume that Palossand and Sandygast will follow this trend. In the main series, Palossand sports a Special Attack of 100 and a Defense stat of 110. As such, it would be safe to assume that Defense will be Palossand's highest stat in Pokemon GO, followed by Attack, then Stamina.

Overall, Palossand is a very good Pokemon in the main series, and this performance may very carry over to the mobile spin-off. Players can add these two new creatures to their collection starting on June 6.

