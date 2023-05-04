Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Great League team recommendations

Pokemon GO is known for its many different facets of gameplay. One of the most popular forms of content that players may find themselves indulging in is the game's competitive battling mode. Coming in three different tiers of play, competitive battles in Niantic's mobile game have a lot of variety.

The most popular tier that many players opt for, including the official Pokemon World Championship, is the Great League. This tier of play is known for its low entry requirements that make it much more accessible for players looking to give the Battle League a try. Having such low requirements also makes the meta much more interesting as some more underappreciated members of the franchise can really excel here.

Team building is always the most difficult part when it comes to preparing for competitive battling in Pokemon GO. Given how stagnant the metagame can be at times, it can seem pretty slow to get into. However, once players know which creatures work in the Great League, the game becomes a much more strategic and engaging experience.

Team building for Pokemon GO's Great League: The tier's top contenders

Medicham/Scrafty

Official artwork for Medicham and Scrafty (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the two have had their fair share of splits in recent months, both creatures serve the same function in Pokemon GO's Great League. Both are Fighting-types with spammable Charged Attacks that work great at laying down shield pressure. The only difference between the two is that Medicham has more coverage options, while Scrafty possesses slightly higher attacking power and can deal with Ghosts and Psychics.

This ultimately leaves the choice between Scrafty or Medicham up to presonal preference. While both have access to the self-buffing Power-Up Punch move, Scrafty is typically seen with it more, making it much better for set-up sweeping. Medicham having much better coverage options in Ice Punch gives it its fair share of love as well.

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk has been at the top of Great and Ultra League since it debuted in Pokemon GO. It possesses perfect bulk and the great balanced typing of Ground and Steel, so there isn't a lot players can do once Galarian Stunfisk touches down on the battlefield.

Although it has its fair share of poor matchups, with Scrafty and Medicham being two of them, Galarian Stunfisk can still wall off a majority of the threats that Pokemon GO's Great League throws its way. Having access to Rock Slide for coverage and Earthquake for a potent Ground-type nuke makes it both an offensive threat and a defensive wall.

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Scrafty cementing itself as Great League's best lead, Registeel is now considered to be the best closer in this tier. With Registeel sporting a rather unique niche as a Charged Attack spammer, thanks to its access to Lock-On, it can be a massive threat against opponents without shields.

Although it can be a bit difficult for players to get their hands on these days, if you already have a Registeel in your collection, you are highly encouraged to give it a try in Pokemon GO's competitive Great League. With it having the best defensive typing of pure Steel, not a lot of creatures without a type advantage can take down this utter goliath.

