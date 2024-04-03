When is Shiny Jangmo-o debuting in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Jangmo-o is coming to Pokemon GO in the near future. This news comes via a post on the game's official X account, showcasing the Pocket Monster and announcing the release of its shiny form.

Niantic has officially announced that Shiny Jangmo-o will first be available to those who participate in the Pokemon GO Fest 2024's Global event. However, veterans will know that such events cost a hefty sum for the average player, clocking in at $15 USD for one ticket.

Since Niantic has given the community an official start date for this event, we can safely say that Shiny Jangmo-o will make its debut in the mobile game starting on July 13, 2024.

How to get Shiny Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Jangmo-o's Shiny variant will first debut during the Pokemon GO Fest for those who purchased tickets (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is unclear but safe to assume that after the Pokemon GO Fest 2024's Global event concludes on the night of July 14, 2024, Shiny Jangmo-o will be available for all players without the need to make any purchases. However, the creature will not receive any sort of special boost to its shiny odds for the foreseeable future, meaning discovering one may be a bit challenging.

Thankfully, there are some mechanics in the game that players can use to help better their odds if they intend to go after Shiny Jangmo-o. While there is currently no way that guarantees players an encounter, using a few methods can greatly cut down the searching time if they implement them properly.

Jangmo-o is a pure Dragon-type unlike it evolutions which sport a secondary Fighting typing (Image via Game Freak)

Using the weather to one's advantage is the starting point of any successful shiny hunt. Thanks to the Pokemon GO weather boost mechanic, creatures of a given element have a better chance of spawning in certain weather conditions. Since Jangmo-o is a pure Dragon-type species, it has the highest chance of spawning in windy weather.

The use of Incense can also greatly help players. A consumable item that can be found from Pokestops or the in-game shop, Incense works by attaching itself to the player for a certain amount of time upon use. It drastically increases the spawn rate around the trainer as long as they remain mobile.

The final item players can use to find a Shiny Jangmo-o is a Lure Module. Much like the Incense, Lure Modules work by attaching and increasing the general spawn rate of a given location. However, where Incense is attached to the player, a Lure Module can only be attached to Pokestops and gym locations. This means shiny hunters should patrol around these locations with their Incense active.