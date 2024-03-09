Where to buy Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Madrid (Spain) ticket? How to get it and all add-ons

The most highly anticipated event in Pokemon GO is almost upon us. GO Fest is a yearly event that takes place in a few different places across the globe while also providing players with a global version of the event for everyone later down the road. One of the places chosen for hosting this year's in-person venue is Madrid, Spain.

As the game has grown and evolved over time, much like the creatures that inhabit the title, GO Fest has become an even greater event, filled with exciting benefits from many different kinds of players. One such example is the recent introduction of new add-ons players can buy for their tickets. Given how recent these introductions are, here is everything to know about each of them to make the decision of whether or not to buy one a little easier.

How to purchase a Madrid ticket for Pokemon GO Fest 2024

There will be tons of fun activities as well as engaging gameplay opportunities during the in-person Pokemon GO Fest event (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has been restricting some of its premium purchases to the new Pokemon GO web store, which can be accessed online through the game's official website. This shop requires users to log into their accounts before they can enter. This is done so that a player's purchase can be transferred directly to their account. Large bundles of Pokecoins can also be purchased from this web store.

As of writing, these tickets are on sale for €27 compared to the regular cost of €32. With this in mind, players who plan to visit the Madrid area from June 14 to June 16 might as well purchase their tickets now while they are on sale. It is likely that this final price will be the cheapest players will ever get these tickets for.

In addition to the standard ticket, Niantic offers add-ons for each ticket. Each of these add-ons grants bonuses depending on the facet of gameplay you choose. There is even a special add-on this year that you can use to pre-order special, limited-edition merchandise and in-game items.

Every add-on for Pokemon GO Fest 2024's Madrid tickets

Most players attend these live events for all the raids they can complete with their fellow trainers (Image via Niantic)

These add-ons each cost almost as much as the tickets themselves but provide very valuable bonuses for hardcore Pokemon GO fans who want to have the strongest Pokemon imaginable. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there is one ticket offered this year that does give the casual playerbase a neat reward.

The t-shirt pre-order add-on reserves a limited-time shirt that you can pick up from the venue on the day you attend Pokemon GO Fest. This shirt will also come with a code that can be redeemed for a cosmetic for your in-game avatar resembling your new t-shirt. However, this is the most expensive of the add-ons, coming in at €27.

The Raid Lovers add-on allows players to obtain 18 free Raid Passes per day while giving out additional candies and XP for completed Raid Battles. The Egg-Thusiasts add-on quarters the hatching distance for eggs and gives more stardust, XP, and candies when they hatch. Both of these add-ons cost €17.

The final add-on is Citywide Gameplay. This add-on gives players an extra couple of days of the bonuses GO Fest provides while also allowing them to experience them throughout the city rather than being restricted to the venue. This add-on costs €23.