Where to buy Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai (Japan) ticket? How to get and all add-ons

Sendai (Japan) is one of the three locations where Pokemon GO Fest 2024 is set to be held. Players can already purchase event tickets if they wish to attend the festivities. Niantic has also revealed details regarding what trainers can expect at the occasion.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024's real-world locations and global variant details were revealed on March 7, 2024. Niantic had also released a teaser before that, hinting at the debut of Marshadow in Pokemon GO.

GO Fest is an annual extravaganza that players look forward to participating in every year. We have gathered all the available information regarding GO Fest 2024 Sendai, Japan, such as tickets, add-ons, and more.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai (Japan) schedule

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai (Japan) takes place from May 30, 2024, to June 2, 2024. The festivities will also be held in Madrid, Spain, from June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024, and New York City, USA, from July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024.

How to get tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai (Japan)?

The official event details of Pokemon GO Fest 2024 are as follows:

Schedule: May 30 to June 2

Ticket price: ¥3600 (early bird discount - ¥3,100 )

(early bird discount - ) Location: Nanakita Park

Morning Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9:30 am to 6:30 pm JST || Park Experience - 9:30 am to 1:30 pm JST

Afternoon Park Experience ticket timing: City Experience - 9:30 am to 6:30 pm JST || Park Experience - 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm JST

To buy the tickets, trainers need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the Pokemon GO Fest official website and select to buy tickets for Sendai, Japan. Next, sign in with your Pokemon GO account.

with your Pokemon GO account. Alternatively, you can also launch the Pokemon GO app, click on the Main Menu button, and choose Events.

Once there, Choose Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai and Get Tickets for the date and time you are looking for.

and for the date and time you are looking for. Choose how many tickets you want to buy , then the time slots (whether it is a Morning Park Experience or an Afternoon Park Experience) and ticket type .

, then the (whether it is a Morning Park Experience or an Afternoon Park Experience) and . Finish the process with your payment information to claim your tickets.

The tickets usually run out quickly. Trainers are thus advised to pick them up as soon as possible lest they miss the opportunity to attend the festivities.

All available GO Fest 2024 Sendai add-ons

GO Fest 2024 (Image via Niantic)

The website provides the following paid add-ons for trainers to pick up for their GO Fest 2024 Sendai adventures:

Raid Lover (￥1,900)

Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

5,000 additional XP awarded for completed raids

6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in 5-star and Mega Raids

3 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in 5-star and Mega Raids (Trainers level 31+)

Add-on bonuses will be active throughout Sendai City from Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Egg-thusiast (￥1,900)

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

3× Hatch Stardust

3× Hatch XP

3× Hatch Candy

Add-on bonuses will be active throughout Sendai City from Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Citywide Gameplay (￥2,600)

This add-on gives trainers one extra day of city experience. It doesn't provide additional Special or Timed Research.

T-shirt Pre-order (￥3,700)

This add-on provides trainers with an in-person event-exclusive GO Fest 2024 t-shirt during the event and an in-app avatar item code. (The physical t-shirt quantity is reportedly limited)

