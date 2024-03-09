Where to buy Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York (USA) ticket: How to get and all add-ons

The Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York (USA) is highly anticipated, thanks to all the rare creatures that become available during its run. It will take place from July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024, from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm local time on both days. Not only can players buy tickets for the event, but they can also purchase different boosts and add-ons.

Figuring out which ticket add-ons to buy can be very overwhelming for new trainers participating in such an occasion for the first time. Here is everything you need to know about the GO Fest tickets.

How to purchase a Pokemon GO Fest New York ticket

Not only will there be special raids but also mascots, a lounge where players can answer trivia questions for prizes, and merchandise (Image via Niantic)

Niantic is moving most premium purchases to the Pokemon GO web store, making it the best place to purchase GO Fest tickets. It can be accessed from the official game website.

The original price for a ticket is $30 USD, but Niantic is currently offering an early buyer's discount of $5 USD. This means players can get one for $25 USD. This offer will last until April 9, 2024.

However, it should be noted that the ticket add-ons are not on sale and will likely never be.

All add-ons for Pokemon GO's GO Fest New York tickets

These add-ons provided by Niantic will let players get the most out of their gameplay during Pokemon GO Fest (Image via Niantic)

There are currently four different add-ons players can purchase for their Pokemon GO Fest 2024 New York (USA) ticket. These bonuses can even be gifted to friends.

The most interesting of these bonuses is the t-shirt pre-order. For $27 USD, players can purchase a t-shirt they can pick up from the in-person event. This item comes with a code that can be scanned. Upon scanning it, trainers will obtain the same shirt for their in-game avatar.

The Raid Lovers and Egg-Thusiasts add-ons are relatively self-explanatory. Raid Lovers allows players to collect up to 18 free Raid Passes per day while also giving out some more rewards for completed Raid Battles. Egg-Thusiasts quarters the hatching distance for all eggs and triples the candy, stardust, and XP that trainers receive from hatching eggs.

Finally, the Citywide Gameplay add-on allows players to extend the benefits from the in-person event for a couple of extra days (of their choice). It also allows them to experience the bonuses of the in-person event without having to be present at the venue itself.