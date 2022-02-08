Where to find Cranidos in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Catching every Pokemon for the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is every trainer’s ultimate goal. That means putting yourself in the middle of danger, all for the sake of science.

Despite the Hisui region being the ancient version of Sinnoh, fossil Pokemon are still very much extinct. Not to mention the lack of scientific facilities to even revive fossils. Despite these two setbacks, Pokemon like Cranidos still exist in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

By engaging with in-game events such as Space-time Distortions, you can catch fossil Pokemon in the game.

Where to find and catch Cranidos in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Space-time Distortions offer an opportunity for players to catch Pokemon that aren’t typically native to the area at this point in time. After helping Cleavor, Space-time Distortions will start to appear. But it can’t be any old Space-time Distortion.

To catch Cranidos, travel to Coronet Highlands. Space-time distortions in Coronet Highlands will spawn both Cranidos and Shieldon, the other Fossil Pokemon available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It takes around a minute or two for the Space-time Distortion to begin.

When it does, you’ll get a notification no matter how far away you are. Open the map and make your way to the cyclone of space-time. Don’t forget to bring the best Poke Balls you have and a high-level Pokemon with False Swipe and, for good measure, a status effect move.

When it does, run inside and locate a Cranidos. The best way to catch it is by engaging in a Pokemon battle. Use False Swipe to weaken it, followed by a status effect, then toss a Poke Ball.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any legitimate ways of spawning Space-time Distortions and doesn’t appear to be affected by the player’s actions. You’re better off setting the Switch aside and doing something while you wait for the in-game notification when one does spawn.

How to evolve Cranidos

If and when you catch Cranidos, it can evolve into the Pachycephalosaurus-like Rampardos. It retains its Rock-type disposition, which is weak to Fighting, Steal, Ice, Ground, Grass, and Water. To evolve Cranidos, level it up to 30. Open the menu, select Cranidos, and choose “Evolve.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul