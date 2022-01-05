Where to find an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Oval Stone is an item that allows Happiny to evolve into Chansey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If Happiny is holding the Oval Stone, when it levels up during the daytime, it will start to evolve into Chansey. That makes finding the Oval Stone a priority for some Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players.

There are multiple ways to come across the Oval Stone in the remakes of Generation IV. One can be found in the Lost Tower while others can be obtained through catching a wild Pokemon or digging in the Ground Underground.

How to get an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are three methods for trainers to get their hands on an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Two of the methods involve a bit of luck, while only one is guaranteed.

Lost Tower

The Lost Tower in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

The Lost Tower is located in the northern part of Route 209. You can make your way to Solaceon town and head south to reach the location. Inside you will find plenty of trainers to battle, as well as the ability to receive the Strength HM.

Prior to reaching the top and getting that HM, however, you can find an Oval Stone. Enter the Lost Tower in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl then head to the 2nd Floor. The Oval Stone sits in the middle of the room.

Wild Happiny

A trainer exploring the Trophy Garden (Image via ILCA)

It is quite convenient that an Oval Stone can be found on a wild Happiny. The only way to catch this Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is as a Daily Pokemon in the Trophy Garden.

If Happiny happens to be one of the daily creatures, hunt for it in the tall grass behind the Pokemon Mansion. Every wild one you catch has a 50% chance of holding an Oval Stone upon capture.

Grand Underground

A look at mining in the Grand Underground (Image via ILCA)

The final way to obtain an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is through the Grand Underground. Now, you must first locate parts of the wall that allow for mining.

Also Read Article Continues below

Access the mining mini game and start chipping away at the wall with the pickaxe and the sledgehammer tools. You have a chance to find an Oval Stone among other treasures during your search.

Edited by Danyal Arabi