Where to find the TM for Flash in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Anyone playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will eventually need to obtain the Flash TM to progress through the entire game. Like any other Pokemon game, certain moves are required to pass through an environment, which includes the Flash TM.

Flash itself will allow players to illuminate an area that is far too dark to move through by default. One of those areas is the Wayward Cave, and anyone playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will eventually cross the dark cave path.

Without Flash, moving through the area is nearly impossible, and having the option to illuminate the dark is essential.

Where to find Flash or TM70 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Once users decide they need the Flash TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it's fairly easy to find the move. First, they'll need to head to Oreburgh City, which can be found on the middle left side of the map.

As soon as gamers find their way to the city, they should look for the Oreburgh Caves. This can be found if they move left within the city to eventually find the entrance.

Inside the caves, players should head to the north side and stick to the right as they travel. Eventually, they will come across a Poke Ball surrounded by some small rocks. Opening it will provide the Flash TM without having to pay anything at all.

Another option if users don't feel like searching for the Flash TM is to head to Veilstone City, located towards the top right section of the mainland mass. Here, they should head north and enter the Veilstone Department Store. On the third floor, the TM70 Flash move can be purchased for 1,000 Dollars.

How to use Flash TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Some moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will only require users to have access to the Poketech hidden moves. In those cases, they can simply use an ability to progress without dedicating an entire Pokemon from their team.

For the Flash TM, though, gamers will need to have a Pokemon that knows Flash. When the time comes, Flash can then be used in the Wayward Cave area. Getting through that cave maze in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be much easier.

