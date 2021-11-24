Where is the Galactic Key in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Trainers are going to need the Galactic Key if they want to take down Team Galactic in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Team Galactic Headquarters are located in Veilstone City, and trainers need to head there after the seventh gym to save the Lake Trio (Azelf, Uxie and Mespirit). They won’t get very far, though, since they will be met with a locked door in the lobby of the building. Here is where trainers need to go in order to find the Galactic Key.

Important item needed for endgame of Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Veilstone City, some trainers may have noticed a small warehouse to the left of Team Galactic Headquarters. This is actually the way to go in order to reach the Galactic Key.

Before heading there, though, trainers are going to want to speak with the Team Galactic Grunt in front of their Headqaurters. He will panic and drop a Storage Key, which will give the player access to the warehouse.

Trainers should then head into the warehouse and use the Storage Key. They can grab a Dusk Stone by the desk to their left once they enter. Afterwards, they should head down the stairs to the right.

This will take them to a dimly lit basement. Keep this area in mind for later. For now, trainers want to make their way over to the right and head up the stairs. This takes them into the main building.

The side warehouse with the Fly TM is where Pokemon trainers can find the way to the Galactic Key (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From there, trainers should battle the grunt and head up the next set of stairs. Above is a Grunt with two teleporters behind her. The one on the right takes the player to a room with the Scald TM, but to advance, players need to use the left teleporter.

This takes the player to another teleporter, and then another set of stairs. They should then be in a room with a teleporter to the left and stairs to the right. Trainers will want to take the teleporter; this leads them to another set of stairs, and then a room with a Scientist.

After beating the Scientist, trainers can head down the stairs on the left. After that, they will finally be back in the dimly lit basement. All they need to do is head left, pick up the TM for Sludge Bomb and take the Galactic Key waiting for them.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider