Where to get a rare Magikarp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The latest DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought back one of the most obscure and interesting mechanics in a mainline Pocket Monster game. This feature is the large Magikarp level pool that players can find in Kitakami, comparable to that of the Survival Area in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum for the Nintendo DS.

What makes these schools of Magikarp as interesting as they are is the level at which they can be encountered. Many trainers who know of this special pool are now looking for the world's most powerful Magikarp. This is because the pool can technically spawn a Magikarp that is Level 100, the highest the games' level cap can go.

How to get a Level 100 Magikarp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Shiny Magikarp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players will need to do if they want to obtain a Level 100 Magikarp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is to beat the game. Since Teal Mask content can be accessed before the Elite Four are defeated, the map essentially has two modes: pre- and post-game. This does not change much, but it increases the encounter level of all wild Pokemon by around a flat base of 40 levels.

This mechanic was explored by the Reddit community of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with one player detailing a time they encountered a Level 100 Shiny Magikarp. They posted their experience on the social messaging board.

The entire thing was explained by another user, who said this was possible due to the fact that the flat increase of 40 levels added to the max encounter level of Magikarp found in the pool being 60.

One user asked for the location of the pool, and another provided a marked screenshot of the in-game map showing its location.

The special fish are located to the far northeast of Kitakami Hall in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in a very specific pool of water. The Magikarp in this area can also be shiny hunted. This means players who want a Level 100 Shiny Magikarp or a Level 99 Shiny Magikarp to evolve into a Shiny Gyarados can hunt for it here.

Since these Magikarp can sometimes spawn just outside of the water, players may not even need the surf upgrade for their ride Pokemon. Using this pool, trainers can also get high-level Gyarados for their playthrough.

The highest level one of these Magikarp can spawn in before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's base game is completed is 60. This means players could very well walk away from this pool with a level 61 Gyarados before they have taken on the Palea region champion.