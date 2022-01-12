Which is Eevee's best evolution in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Trainers who find Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a tough decision ahead of them.

Picking who to evolve Eevee into was difficult with only three options (Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon in Generation I), and now there are several more options for Eevee. Sylveon is a solid choice, but it isn’t present in the Sinnoh Pokedex, which means trainers will have to pick from the remaining seven.

Which Pokemon should trainers evolve Eevee into?

Eevee’s evolutions have always been decently strong, even in Generation VIII. However, several of them got much worse in their Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl versions.

The two most significant examples of this are Vaporeon and Umbreon. Both of these are known for being tanky stall Pokemon. In the Generation IV remakes, though, they lost access to the Toxic TM, giving them much less utility.

Vaporeon lost access to Toxic in the Generation IV remakes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another Eeveelution that got nerfed in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl version was Jolteon. It received a significant move in Rising Voltage through the Isle of Armor DLC for Sword and Shield, but that move isn’t in the Generation IV remakes.

Two of Eevee's evolutions that are reasonably reliable are Leafeon and Glaceon. Leafeon gets access to Swords Dance and can sweep opposing teams with its Chlorophyll ability, whereas Glaceon fires off intense Ice Beams and Shadow Balls.

The issue with these two is their typings. Ice and Grass are both weak to many other types, and while Grass has some resistances to make up for it, Ice resists nothing except itself.

Espeon might be the best Eevee evolution right now

Espeon is Eevee's Psychic-type evolution (Image via ILCA)

While all of these evolutions are undoubtedly usable, one that rises above them all in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is Espeon. This is because it gets many utility options the other Eeveelutions don’t have.

First of all, Espeon can deal with its counters. It has Shadow Ball for Ghosts and Dazzling Gleam for Dark-types. Espeon also gets an extraordinary ability in Magic Bounce, preventing it from getting poisoned, taunted, burned, etc.

In addition to all that, Espeon can boost its stats in multiple ways. Not only does it have Calm Mind to bump up its Special Attack and Special Defense, but it can also use Psych Up to steal the opponent’s stat buffs.

Espeon also gets reliable recovery in Morning Sun. The only other Eeveelution that has this ability is Leafeon with Synthesis. None of Eevee’s evolutions are bad, but Espeon might have the most going for it.

