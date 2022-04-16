Which Pokemon do fans want to see return in Scarlet and Violet?

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releasing at the end of the year, fans are hoping for some favorites to make a return.

Generation VIII was a big transition for the franchise since it was the first time every existing Pokemon wasn't in the game. Popular names like Garchomp and Tyranitar were there, but trainers still missed out on some of their beloved creatures.

With that being the case, Generation IX could bring some of them back.

Which Pokemon have been away for too long?

5) Breloom

Breloom was introduced in Generation III (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It was tough to see Breloom leave in Generation VIII. While not the most popular name, Generation III fans know how powerful Breloom can be. It gets access to Swords Dance and Mach Punch, a potent combo that can KO many opponents before they have the opportunity to attack.

Grass and Fighting are also simply a rare type combination (Unlike Grass and Poison, which seems to be everywhere).

4) Zangoose

Zangoose and Seviper are considered rivals (Image via Niantic)

Fans can still get a peek of Seviper sliding through the desert in Generation IX. This has several wondering if Seviper's counterpart, Zangoose, will also be making a return.

Seviper and Zangoose were a pair of version exclusives from the Hoenn region. The last time they have been seen in a proper game was the Generation III remakes, so they are both due to return.

3) Delphox

Delphox is a Fire/Psychic-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Generation VI starters have all been noticeably absent from the games for a while. This one, though, is surprisingly popular.

The middle stage evolution of Delphox, Braixen, was even a character in Pokken Tournament. Delphox already has a wide move-pool (Psychic, Calm Mind, Solarbeam, Mystical Fire, etc.). It could be interesting to see what tools Generation IX could give it.

2) Feraligatr

Feraligatr was one of the Johto starters (Image via Game Freak)

The Generation II starters have also seen little representation as of late. Their latest appearance was in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where they all could be found by hunting underground.

Typhlosion, however, received a new form in Legends: Arceus. Considering that Meganium was also featured in Pokemon Snap, it would be nice to see the Water-type starter from Johto get some love.

1) Greninja

Considering that it's a Smash character, featured in Pokemon Unite, and one of Ash Ketchum's more powerful allies in the anime, it's surprising Generation VIII came and went without an appearance from Greninja.

There's no doubt it is up there with Pikachu and Charizard as household names from the series. With lightning-fast speed and a wide move-pool, many fans will be happy to see this Water/Dark-type return.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

