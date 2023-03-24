Why the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event is a must-play in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The latest Blissey Tera Raid Battle is one of the best events that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can participate in. Keep in mind that it's only available for a limited period of time. Essentially, it will benefit any player that participates in this event while it's still active.

Here's a short list of reasons why you should consider beating the new Five-Star Blissey Tera Raid Battle:

It's highly rewarding in terms of loot.

There's an abundance of Tera Shards offered here.

Most players can easily clear it without any issues.

It only takes one or two turns to beat Blissey on most runs.

There's no shortage of players asking for help with this battle.

As such, you only have until March 26, 2023 to take advantage of this amazing Tera Raid Battle event.

The new 5-star Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a ton of rewards

You can join other people in attempting this content (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can access the new Blissey Tera Raid Battle event anytime from March 24 to March 26, 2023. Fortunately, finding one of the black crystals is easy, with several of them being offered in the Tera Raid Battle Search feature.

Once you do find the event, here are the moves that this particular enemy can use against you:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

You must use a Physical Attacker like Iron Hands or Azumarill for an easier time against any Tera Type. Don't worry about fainting against Blissey since it often uses Heal Pulse against you. Trainers only need a few turns to defeat it if they use a Belly Drum Physical Attacker anyhow.

Rewards

An example of what you might receive as rewards (Image via Game Freak)

There are technically several variations of this enemy that you can fight, but their movesets are always the same. What changes are the rewards, which are generally as follows:

Tera Shards

Exp. Candies

Rare Candies

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will usually receive five Tera Shards of various types, with the Exp. Candy Ls generally being dropped in batches of three or five each. Getting Tera Shards is instrumental in changing Tera Types, so competent players are encouraged to farm the Blissey Tera Raid Battles to obtain these items.

As most events aren't this generous and easy, you must definitely farm this one while it's still active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tips for the event

Don't use Special Attackers in this event (Image via Game Freak)

Here are some tips for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to consider:

Blissey has a terrible Defense stat and a great Sp. Def stat, so you must use Physical Attackers.

Every Belly Drum sweeper works well here (such as Azumarill, Iron Hands, Ursaring, etc.)

You can find this event on your map easily by looking for the icons with a shiny glitter around them.

Alternatively, you can use the online Tera Raid Battle Search feature to find them.

You can catch as many Blisseys as you'd like.

Alternatively, you can defeat this 5-star without any limitations for its rewards.

Inexperienced trainers can rely on skilled players to easily clear this content for them, as most gamers will want the rewards offered here. Unless you're unlucky and get paired with bad players online, you should have no trouble farming Tera Shards and Exp. Candies for the next few days.

Poll : Do you plan on farming this Tera Raid while it's still around? Yes No 0 votes