Why Eelektross might be worth using in Pokemon GO

Electric-types are the next big thing in Pokemon GO, thanks to their sudden abundance in November 2021. Many devoted players are using this opportunity to experiment with the sudden increase in Electric-type Pokemon by adding some off-meta picks to their team; Eelektross is one of these Pokemon.

Debuting in Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS, Eelektross has caught the interest of many players looking to fill a slot on their teams.

Being found most commonly in the basement level of Chargestone Cave, Tynamo (Eelektross' pre-evolved form) caught the attention of many players thanks to its Levitate ability which granted it immunity to Electric-type Pokemon's one weakness, Ground-type attacks.

With lots of abilities in Pokemon GO, many players may not know if Pokemon dependant on their abilities, such as Eelektross, are still worth using in Pokemon GO.

Eelektross in Pokemon GO: An analysis

As previously stated, Eelektross is an Electric-type Pokemon. However, due to it lacking its Levitate ability, Eelektross now has a Ground weakness while still resisting Steel, Flying, and other Electric-type attacks.

In terms of the role it serves in a team, Eelektross is not entirely bad. Rather, there is just a wide variety of other Electric-type Pokemon in any tier of Pokemon GO's Battle League that can perform better than it. Eelektross is equally viable in Great League as in the Ultra League. However, it is still very middle-of-the-road in terms of its performance.

Eelektross also has an issue with its moveset. While other Pokemon are held back by a lack of coverage options, Eelektross is held back by its lack of same-type attacks. Spark and Thunderbolt are not the worst Electric-type moves a Pokemon can have in Pokemon GO. However, they are far from the best.

Eelektross also has a lot of coverage, but none of them are useful to cover its Ground weakness. Acid and Acid Spray do not hit Ground-type Pokemon for neutral damage making them weaker than the Electric-type attacks.

What are some things that Eelektross is good at? Eelektross performs very well in Raid battles and Gym challenges due to its coverage options. Of course, there are other Pokemon that could probably do it better than Eelektross, but they would lack access to moves such as Dragon Claw.

In summary, Eelektross is a very situational and mid-grade choice for a team's Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. When there are Pokemon out there like Galvantula or any other Electric-type with Volt Switch, Eelektross simply cannot compete in terms of damage output, which Eelektross is meant to do.

Eelektross is often slept on by many players in terms of its PvE capabilities, though.

