Why Mew is missing from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the newest installment of the Pokemon game franchise. Right away, at the time of the announcement, the title was already praised for promising Pokemon veterans a breath of fresh air with a new take on the franchise's tried and tested loop. Thankfully, Game Freak delivered.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes the slow and dated gameplay from previous Pokemon titles and revitalizes it with a real-time, action-based system. Players no longer need to walk back and forth in tall grass to find the Pokemon they want. Instead, they can just roam the overworld until they find their desired Pokemon.

This new way of playing the game is a great introduction point for new gamers. Combining various aspects from the main series and Pokemon's most popular spin-off title, Pokemon GO, gives any Pokemon fan something to enjoy with this new title.

However, many users still point out its shortcomings.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus: Mythical Pokemon missing in action

Mew, as it appears in the 'Pokemon' movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players have noticed the significantly smaller Pokedex compared to previous titles. Only a total of 242 Pokemon are present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

For reference, Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal has 251 Pokemon. While the Let's GO! Pokedex was small, those games were a spin-off remake of the first.

With all of the new eyes on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, many users are noticing a distinct lack of fan-favorite Pokemon in the new title. They are disappointed by the absence of loved Pokemon like Tynamo, Exeggutor, and Tyranitar. But most importantly, the original Mythical Pokemon, Mew, is missing.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus focusing heavily on the lore of the Sinnoh region, many fans think the addition of Mew would be a no-brainer. It is reportedly the common ancestor of all modern Pokemon.

Given its significance, gamers are surprised that Mew is not, at the very least, mentioned in the game.

While Mew has significance to the Pokemon franchise and the creatures as a whole, the unfortunate truth is that it does not have any relevance to the ancient Sinnoh region. The Hisui region and its story revolve heavily around Arceus, the creator of the in-game Pokemon universe, and other Legendaries.

Other Pokemon like Darkrai and Shaymin have been a part of the Sinnoh region since the original fourth-generation Pokemon games. Mew has not had an in-game event where players needed to find it since Faraway Island in Pokemon Emerald. Before and after, it has always been obtained through giveaways.

Mew has never made an appearance in the Sinnoh region. Hence, it only makes sense that it would not make an appearance in the Hisui region as well since the two are in the same area.

Every other Mythical Pokemon aside from Darkrai, Shaymin, Manaphy, and Phione are not and will not be present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Mew, as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The absence of Mew and other Mythical Pokemon may also result from Game Freak simply not intending to put them in. As previously stated, the developer may not have the time or resources to dedicate to making a Mythical Pokemon quest for the game. This is also why Sword and Shield featured fewer Pokemon.

Now, with over 900 Pokemon, it is understandable for Game Freak not to have the time to put in an event for every Mythical Pokemon absent from Pokemon Legends: Arceus' story. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the way, it is possible that Game Freak will never add them to the game for the sake of those titles.

