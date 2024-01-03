Why are Pokemon GO fans upset with Dusk Form Lycanroc evolution?

Many Pokemon GO fans are excited to get their hands on Dusk Form Lycanroc. However, they are also upset about its evolution method. Niantic introduced a new special evolution mechanic along with the debut of the Wolf Pokemon. The developer caught trainers off-guard, especially those who had been saving Hundo and Sundo Rockruff to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

One Reddit user, u/TueboEmu315, shed light on this matter on the platform, saying:

"You're telling me they are randomizing the ability to even evolve Pokemon now?!"

For the uninitiated, Niantic announced that the Eggs players receive as Adventure Sync rewards this season may have the chance to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc. This means those with saved Hundo and Sundo Rockruff have no chance of getting the Dusk variant.

Players have been saving their Perfect IV Rockruff to get a Perfect IV Dusk Form Lycanroc. The Lustrous Odyssey event initially brought hope for trainers but shattered it into pieces with the new evolution method.

Pokemon GO players react as they can't evolve their previous Rockruff to get Dusk Form Lycanroc

Comment byu/TueboEmu315 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

The Pokemon GO community on Reddit has expressed dissatisfaction with Niantic's announcement of Dusk Form Lycanroc's debut. While the Lustrous Odyssey event will introduce the creature, fans are irked by the developer's decision to introduce a new evolution method.

Reacting to u/TueboEmu315's post, u/touchthebush said:

Comment byu/TueboEmu315 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Another player commented:

Comment byu/TueboEmu315 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Trainers have been investing their time and resources in the best Rockruff IVs for this evolution. According to some players, the fact that Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, but the previously caught creatures can't undergo the process adds insult to injury.

Niantic's decision has disappointed many Pokemon GO fans. However, some had a neutral response to it. u/GoldenGlassBall said it is not easy to get Dusk Form Lycanroc because it is one of the hardest evolutions in the mainline game.

Comment byu/Rapha_AK from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Other fans commented, saying:

Comment byu/Rapha_AK from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/Rapha_AK from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/Rapha_AK from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

These are all the reasons why fans are unhappy with Niantic's latest decision regarding Pokemon GO. How the developer will address the concerns remains to be seen.

Poll : Which Lycanroc is better in Pokemon GO Midday, Midnight Dusk 0 votes