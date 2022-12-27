Will Shiny Beartic be available in upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on December 27?

Spotlight Hours are one of Pokemon GO's most anticipated monthly events besides Community Days. These events highlight some of the more overlooked creatures in the franchise by significantly increasing their spawn rates for an hour and doubling one of many different effects like catch candies or profile experience.

December 27 marks the Cubchoo Spotlight Hour event. With such a drastic increase in any pocket monster's spawn rate, players will be attempting to get their hands on one of the rare variations of the creature, its shiny form. These types of Pokemon sport a slightly altered color pallet compared to the standard species.

However, some players may want to turn their attention to Cubchoo's evolution, Beartic. Some players may want to get a new battling companion out of Pokemon GO's upcoming Spotlight Hour event. For this reason, players may want to skip Cubchoo and go right for its evolution.

Players will also want to get their hands on as many Lure Modules and Incenses as possible. These items can increase spawn rates around Pokestops and Gyms while setting up patrols to increase spawns as players walk. These items can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store with Pokecoins or found by spinning Pokestops and Gyms' phot disks.

Once players have their Shiny Cubchoo, they can grind for the required candies in two ways. Since players will get double the transfer candies during the Spotlight Hour, players can catch duplicate Cubchoo and get a total of five candies without berries by transferring the duplicates, or they can set their new Shiny Cubchoo as their Buddy Pokemon and walk with it.

Players will need 50 Cubchoo candies in Pokemon GO to evolve one into Beartic. Players can either catch 10 Cubchoos and transfer them during the Spotlight Hour or set one as their Buddy Pokemon to walk 3 kilometers.

