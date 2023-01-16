Will Shiny Seedot be present in the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO developers have developed a new list of Spotlight Hour events for January. Alongside Community Days, these monthly events are among the most celebrated. During these events, the spawn rate of the featured monster gets boosted, and the effects of various in-game items and experiences get doubled.

Out of the many Spotlight Hour events developed for this month, one takes place on January 17. It features Seedot, which will run for an hour from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time. Seedot is a Grass-type Pocket Monster with lackluster stats in Pokemon GO. With the option to catch this fighter in the wild, players wonder whether a Shiny variant is available. Here is everything you need to know about Shiny Seedot at the January Spotlight Hour event.

Shiny Seedot will be available in the upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour

Seedot is an underperforming Pocket Monster with lackluster stats and meta in Pokemon GO. It can be used only in a few places and is mostly seen as an option to complete the Pokedex. Although Seedot is weak initially, it generates enough power to be in any trainer's roster once it evolves. The monster has a three-stage evolution: it can evolve into a Nuzleaf with 25 Candy and then further evolve into a Shiftry using 100 candy.

That said, Pokemon GO developers at Niantic have allowed trainers to encounter a Shiny Seedot in the upcoming Spotlight Hour. The featured fighter Seedot's spawn rate gets drastically boosted with the special bonus of 2× Catch XP. Many players are looking forward to Shiny's availability in this Pokemon.

Players can use several tactics related to in-game items to boost the probability of catching a Shiny Seedot. During the 1 hour run-time of the event, the already boosted spawn rate can be further sped up. Pocket Monster spawn rates can also be affected by the weather; Seedot is boosted by sunny weather. And so hunting for its shiny variant in areas where sunlight is prominent may help.

Pokemon GO trainers can also use items like Incense and Lure Modules to increase their chances of encountering a Shiny Seedot. The in-game Incense is famous for its ability to increase the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters. This item attaches to the players and boosts the spawn rate of Pokemon wherever the players go for a certain period.

Using Incense in sunny areas enhances the Spotlight Hour spawn rate of Shiny Seedot. Stacking with Lure Modules performs similarly to the Incense. Lure Modules attach themselves to in-game locations such as PokeStops and Pokemon GO Gyms. The spawn rate near these locations gets significantly boosted while this item is in effect.

Attaching Lure Modules to a sunny area with Incense in effect will drastically fortify the chances of encountering Shiny Seedot during Spotlight hours. Trainers already know that the higher the spawn rate, the higher the probability of catching a Shiny Pokemon. The encounter rate of any shiny variant is tied to its spawn rate in Pokemon GO; once you boost its spawn rate, you will eventually catch its shiny variant.

