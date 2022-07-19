10 upcoming Nike releases July week 4 (July 22 - July 31)

We are halfway through July 2022 and have already seen many incredible Nike launches, especially Air Force 1 colorways. Now that we are approaching the last week of July, we comprehend that a number of much awaited shoes will finally be launched this week.

The SB Dunk High "Rush Blue and Team Orange" and Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant" variations, which were previewed months ago in 2022, will finally go on sale in July. Here is a list of the top 10 Nike releases of week four of July since sneakerheads have been anticipating these sneakers for a while now.

Top 10 forthcoming Nike releases of July week 4

1) SB Dunk Low Valor Blue and Team Maroon

Take a look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@solefed))

On July 26, 2022, Nike’s SB Dunk Low will offer its “Valor Blue and Team Blue” rendition, which was teased earlier in 2022. For the list price of $115 for each pair, these nubuck and suede pairs will be delivered by Nike and other affiliated stores.

The Valor Blue nubuck and suede panels cover most of the uppers. Touches of Maroon, on the other hand, are primarily used for the branding on tongue flaps, lateral sides, and heel counters.

2) SB Dunk High Rush Blue and Team Orange

These much awaited SB Dunk High-tops have been making headlines since the beginning of the year. Launching on July 26, 2022, each pair is priced $125.

These “New York Mets” inspired sneakers are dressed in a Cloud Gray, Rush Blue, Team Orange, and White color scheme. The sneakers feature a gray mesh base with suede overlays paired with orange and blue accents.

The sneakers will be available for purchase from the shoe giant's online stores and other select retailers.

3) ACG Lowcate Solar Flare

Take a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brilliantly executed Solar Flare colorway of Nike ACG Lowcate is getting ready for release on July 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm. With a list price of $115, these units will be available on Nike and other online stores.

The suedes and meshes are employed to make these footwear pieces. While most of the uppers are covered in Solar Flare hues, hits of red and dark olive green are used for the shoe label's swooshes and ACG branding on the laterals, heels, and tongue flaps.

4) Air Force 1 Mid Washed Teal

The Air Force 1 Mid shoes will embrace a “Washed Teal” color scheme for its July release. Set to arrive on July 27, 2022, these nubuck pairs will cost $140 each. The sneakers will be available on Nike's official websites and other affiliated sellers.

The complete teal blue nubuck uppers are accentuated with crisp white swooshes on the lace dubrae, velcro straps fastenings, lateral sides, and on the midsoles. Finally, the gum brown outsoles wrapped up the design.

5) Dunk Low Washed Teal and Bleached Coral

Take a detailed look at the Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk Low range is undoubtedly the most popular one. This Dunk Low catalog will now offer its freshly crafted “Washed Teal and Bleached Coral” colorway in week 4 of July. These snakeskin-inspired low-tops will be put on the market on July 27, 2022. Priced at $120, these elegant designs will be delivered by the official shopping sites of Nike and its authorized retailers.

While the backdrop of these pairs is sleek white, the snakeskin-textured teal leathers are utilized on the mudguards, eyelets, and medial sides. Bleached coral swooshes are then added to the laterals as well as outer sole units, which surely enhances the appearance of these pairs.

6) Zoom LeBron 3 Black and University Red

The sneaker giant will release a completely new colorway of its Zoom LeBron 3 sneakers. The new pair are dressed in Black, University Red, Blue, and White hues all over. These stylish designs are releasing on July 27, 2022. You can easily get these footwear pieces for $185.

7) Air More Uptempo ‘96 Volt

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Twitter/@nicekicks)

The Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 silhouette is dressed in “Volt” outfit, which will debut on July 28, 2022. These pairs will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $160. These loud Volt colorways will be available on the label's online stores and other affiliated sellers.

8) Air Max 95 Light Bone

The Nike Air Max 95 “Light Bone” colorway is all set to enter the sneaker market on July 28, 2022. These sneakers are priced at $180 and will be available on Nike's online stores, alongside a few other online affiliated stores. The sneakers are part of Nike’s celebrations, as this year marks the 35th anniversary of the highly desirable Air Max technology.

These pairs are wholly wrapped in high-quality suedes. Distinct hues of gray and bone white are used to highlight the foliated designs of these shoes. The branding is added to the tongues, heels, and on the medial sides of these shoes.

9) Women’s Air Jordan 8 Taxi Yellow and Black

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” variant is scheduled for July 29, 2022. These black and yellow shoes are marked at $200 and are set to be delivered by Nike’s webstore as well as by other chosen retail locations.

Although the majority of uppers are covered in bold black, the hits of taxi yellow are used for branding on the tongues and collars as well as for the sole units. These pairs are entirely constructed with leathery elements.

10) Air Jordan 3 Desert Elephant

After months of delays and anticipations, we are finally getting Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” rendition on July 30, 2022. With a fixed price tag of $200, these units will be sold by Nike’s online stores and other affiliated sellers.

These shoes are made with premium black leather all across the uppers and superior brown suedes on the mudguards and around the heel counters. These dark colored pairs are decorated with pops of orange hue used on eyelets and Jumpman logos embroidered on the tongues.

If you want more updates on the future releases of the shoe label, you can sign up to its official website to keep yourself updated with details and more.

