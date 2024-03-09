4 Best Crocs anime collabs released so far

Today, Crocs Classic Clogs are seen as the perfect canvas for distinguished collaborations, including Crocs anime collabs. The Colorado-based footwear business never disappoints when it comes to expressing love for Anime, and they offer what are perhaps the most unique drops in the footwear scene.

Crocs, which is well-known for its strong links to street culture and collaborations, continues to expand its Anime collection.

The foam clog footwear giant has won over a devoted fan base that values both style and comfort. Crocs has teamed up with various famous Anime franchises over the last several years to create a series of limited-edition collaborations that highlight the brand's adaptability and creativity. Here is a list of the four best Crocs anime collabs that have been released so far.

More details about the best Crocs anime collabs of all time

1) Naruto x Crocs

The collaboration between Naruto and Crocs brings together anime and stylish, comfortable footwear in a unique collection of Classic Clogs. The collaboration with Naruto illustrates a fresh take on their iconic design.

True to Crocs form, these sandals offer extra comfort. The padding around the heel that can be adjusted makes this possible. With sufficient room and cozy features, the design caters to both die-hard Naruto fans and those who prefer a more laid-back style.

The orange-colored clog in the Naruto x Crocs anime collab collection perfectly captures Naruto's iconic look. The Hidden Leaf symbolic headdress is prominently displayed on the front of this footwear. This design captures the bold and energetic spirit of Naruto. The Jibbitz charms include Naruto-themed designs such as Naruto face, Naruto jutsu, Kurama, kunai, shuriken, and ramen bowl.

The other one, Kakashi's olive green Clog matches his jounin uniform. The Jibbitz accessories that come with him portray elements from his ANBU background and his favorite literary piece. This shows great attention to detail and a deep fascination with the character's story.

The Crocs Clog comes with a variety of Jibbitz charms, such as Kakashi’s face, Anbu's mask, his favorite book, kunai, and shuriken.

These two shoes from the Naruto x Crocs anime collab collection can be bought on Crocs.com. The olive Kakashi Clog is now available in adult sizes for $69.99. The Naruto Classic Clog in Orange/Graphite can be purchased in Kid’s sizes for $54.99.

2) Pokemon x Crocs

The collaboration between the foam clog brand and the Pokemon franchise resulted in a wide Pokemon x Crocs anime collab collection that playfully evokes childhood memories. The clogs and sandals in the collection exude a playful pattern with popular characters from the series like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. The Classic clog comes with a red and yellow strap that fastens with Poke Balls on each side of the sandal, adding a fun touch.

One of the items in the collection is a sandal-style Crocs with a slide-on design. The last Crocs clog in the Pokemon-themed collection is the Energy Style Classic Pokemon Clog, showcasing a Pikachu design in orange and yellow with the character's cute expressions.

In addition to the Clogs, Crocs also unveiled a series of Pokemon-themed Jibbitz designed to resemble the coveted badges one earns by defeating a Gym Leader in the series. The pack contains five designs featuring Pikachu's tail and face, as well as a Poke Ball and other well-known elements in bronze and silver.

The Pokemon x Crocs anime collab clogs were released at different times in different parts of the world. For now, they are available in sizes for kids, toddlers, and adults, on the official website of Crocs and a few other select retailers. The items in this collection come with price tags ranging from $24.99 to $59.99.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs

Expand Tweet

The Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs anime collab collection took inspiration from other well-known Japanese anime series. The collaborative footwear features designs inspired by the iconic characters from the series, including Classic Clog and Classic Slide designs, along with a range of unique Jibbitz charms on display.

There are two models of the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Clog available: one for adults named "Satoru Gojo" and one for children named "Yuji Itadori." Each features unique graphics and Jibbitz designs.

On the flip side, the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Slide showcases a Jujutsu Kaisen design that is quite standard, complemented by symbols featuring Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro.

Expand Tweet

Character Jibbitz of Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushigoro, Gojo Satoru, and Sukuna are included in the main Jujutsu x Crocs anime collab collection. Moreover, you can buy individual charms featuring Sukuna's Finger, the School Emblem, and the anime insignia.

These footwear designs come in sizes for both adults (including men’s and women’s) and kids. The manufacturer has discontinued sizes ranging from men's US4 to US15 and women's US6 to US12. These items come in a price range of $20 to $60 and are currently available on Crocs' official website in Vietnam and Singapore, or one may find them at a few other retail sellers in the states.

4) Demon Slayer x Crocs

Expand Tweet

Crocs teamed up with the popular anime Demon Slayer to give a new look to the Echo Clog and Classic Clog styles, offering four different color options in this collaboration. Crocs dedicated a whole capsule to the four main characters in the show, viz., Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko.

The colorway "Tanjiro" features a green and black checkered print on the uppers. Meanwhile, the clogs inspired by "Zenitsu" showcase a stunning yellow-orange gradient on the top, adorned with clean white triangular patterns.

The Classic Clog in the "Inosuke" style features a gentle blue background adorned with darker patterned prints throughout. To up the luxury factor of this pair, one will notice the fur accents above. Finally, the foam clog in the "Nezuko" colorway is cladded in dusty pink tones and black geometric line prints.

Expand Tweet

The distinctive motifs of each character are incorporated into a large part of the clogs' appearance, while the straps, hardware, and included Jibbitz reflect various intricate details, like Nezuko's Travel box and Inosuke's mask, along with a fur-accented bottom.

One can now buy the Demon Slayer x Crocs anime collab footwear designs on FootLocker. The cost of these clog designs ranges from $65 to $80 per pair. The "Tanjiro" Echo Clog costs $80, while the "Nezuko" Classic Clog is priced at $65. You can snag the last two "Inosuke" and "Zenitsu" color options for $70 each.

These were the four best Crocs anime collaborations presented to fans in recent times. These Crocs Classic Clogs are not just a comfy pair of footwear, but an expression of love for our beloved anime series.