5 Alexandra Breckenridge TV Shows to watch after Virgin River Season 4

Netflix just dropped the fourth season of the warm, cozy and perfectly spicy small-town drama, Virgin River, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. After three successful seasons, Netflix renewed it for two new seasons in September 2021.

The fourth season was aired on the streaming platform on July 20, 2022, one year after the third season of the show aired. The fifth season, meanwhile, will be in production this summer.

If you love Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, the lovable nurse practitioner, be sure to check out some more of her shows. We have created a list of our top picks starring Alexandra Breckenridge.

Some of the best TV shows that you can watch to see more of Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge began her career with supporting roles in comedy films like Big Fat Liar (2002) and She's the Man (2006). She began her career in TV with the FX series Dirt. She featured in all of the shows listed below before appearing in Virgin River as the lead. She has also worked in the animated comedy series Family Guy, where she voiced multiple characters.

1) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead (Image via AMC)

The Walking Dead is a long-running post-apocalyptic horror title based on the comic book of the same name. The series has a large ensemble cast who play survivors in a zombie apocalypse.

Alexandra Breckenridge played the character of Jessi Anderson, a survivor residing in the Alexandria Safe Zone with her abusive husband, Pete, and sons, Ron and Sam. She appeared in seasons five and six and also briefly played a love interest for Rick Grimes, the protagonist of the series. She was killed in the ninth episode of the sixth season, No Way Out, when attacked and eaten alive by a herd of zombies.

2) Dirt

Dirt (Image via FX Network)

Dirt is a drama series which was broadcast on the FX Network from January 2, 2007 to April 13, 2008 over two seasons. The series stars Friends actor Courteney Cox in the lead role, along with Ian Hart, Alexandra Breckenridge and Josh Stewart in other main and recurring roles.

Dirt revolves around Lucy Spiller, the owner of a tabloid magazine that uncovers dirt on famous celebrities and personalities. Lucy is a workaholic who upholds her work above everything else and also has a knack for it and has taken her magazine, DirtNow, to great heights.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays the character of Willa McPherson, a dedicated reporter under Lucy who goes to any lengths necessary to get the story for the magazine.

3) This Is Us

This Is Us (Image via NBC)

This Is Us is a family drama series by NBC which aired from September 2016 to May 2022 with a total of six seasons. It has an ensemble cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley in main roles alongside many others.

The series chronicles the life of the Pearson family with the help of flashbacks and fast forwards within a contemporary timeline. Alexandra Breckenridge plays Sophie Inman, Kate Pearson's childhood best friend and Kevin Pearson's childhood love interest and then wife.

Breckenridge featured throughout the six seasons as a recurring character. She was a main character in the second season, and had guest appearances in the following seasons.

4) The Ex List

The Ex List (Image via CBS)

The Ex List is a 2008 comedy drama by CBS adapted from the Israeli series, The Mythological Ex. Developed by Diane Ruggiero and executive produced by Ruggiero and writer of the original series, Sigal Avin, The Ex List had Elizabeth Reaser, Alexandra Breckenridge, Rachel Boston, Mark Deklin and others in main roles.

The series follows Bella Bloom, who is told by a psychic that she will remain alone forever until she finds her soulmate within the next year. What's more, she has already met her partner for life in the past and now must figure out who her fated husband was and hopefully, will be among all the exes she has had.

Breckenridge played the character of Vivian, a confident and self-assured woman who likes to give advice to anyone who would be ready for it.

The series was canceled after only four episodes due to low ratings and negative reviews.

5) Save Me

Save Me (Image via NBC)

Save Me is an American sitcom starring Anne Heche in the leading role as Beth Harper. The series debuted on NBC on May 23, 2013 with 13 episodes, but was cut short and ended after only the seventh episode. There were protests regarding the content of the show being anti-Christian, which prompted the producers to discontinue the series.

Beth Harper almost dies after chocking on a sandwich. After she is resuscitated, she realizes that she has become a direct beacon for God's messages, and sets on a journey to save her marriage and make the world a better place.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays the character of Carly Brugano, a concierge at the hotel where Beth's husband, Tom, is a manager. Tom has been cheating on Beth with her and is ready to come clean and break off their marriage. Carly is also a student of Psychology and serves as Tom's go-to therapist.

More about Breckenridge starrer Virgin River Season 4

The series revolves around a small remote town in Northern California called Virgin River. Medical practitioner Melinda "Mel" Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, moves from Los Angeles after she has trouble dealing with her husband's death. She wants to get away and start afresh, away from her past. But Virgin River offers much more than she anticipated.

Mel takes the position of nurse practitioner and midwife alongside the town doctor, Vernon Mullins. Mel meets former marine and a local bar owner Jack Sheridan and they develop feelings for each other and eventually get into a relationship.

The fourth season deals with Mel's pregnancy with the identity of the father being unclear. Jack does not want to know the answer, since he thinks he wouldn't love the baby the same if it was of Mel's deceased husband, Mark.

The new season also introduces a new character, a handsome doctor named Cameron Hayek, who joins Dr.Vernon's practice. The new season also introduces Vernon's grandson. Hope is still recovering from her accident and undergoing psychological effects from her brain injury. Charmaine will also give birth to Jack's twins, which may even trigger a confrontation between Todd, Jack and Charmaine.

A still from Virgin River (Image via Netflix)

Overall, the fourth season of Virgin River is full of thrilling arcs and explores the characters of the small town even more. Be sure to catch it on Netflix as the fourth season is available for streaming from July 20, 2022.

