5 best TV shows like The Orville 

The Orville, an American sci-fi comedy-drama TV series created by Seth Macfarlane, is inspired by the original Star Trek and its Next Generation successor, and does a good job of adopting the best elements of the legendary franchise and lightening it by infusing a little humor into the storyline.

The latest season of the show, titled, The Orville: New Horizons, follows Captain Ed Mercer (Seth Macfarlane) and his crew as they get caught in a series of increasingly strange and dangerous situations while traveling to the surface of the galaxy.

The Orville: New Horizons dropped on Hulu on June 2, 2022.

Here are some other popular sci-fi shows that you can watch once you're done catching up with captain Ed Mercer and his crew's adventures this season.

Rick and Morty to Space Force: 5 shows similar to Hulu's The Orville

1) Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty (Image via IMDb)

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated sci-fi sitcom that premiered in 2013 on Cartoon Network's nighttime programming segment, Adult Swim. The show currently has five seasons and revolves around the whacky adventures of Morty, an anxious teen and his cynical mad scientist grandfather, Rick, as they travel between different dimensions.

Like The Orville, which drew inspiration from a sci-fi classic, Justin Roiland, one of the creators of Rick and Morty, based the series on his short film, which was a parody of Back to the Future.

This sci-fi show is dark, witty, zany and explores expansive mutiverses. It is a fast-paced series with a sharply written plot, ingeniously touching on deep philosophical concepts.

Viewers can stream the show on Netflix. Season 6 of Rick and Morty is slated for release on September 4, 2022.

2) Resident Alien

A still from Resident Alien (Image via IMDb)

Resident Alien is an American sci-fi mystery dramedy series created by Chris Sheridan. It is based on a comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

The show is entertaining, heart-felt and introspective, much like The Orville. The story is set in Colorado and follows an alien who crash-lands on Earth, taking on the identity of a doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk).

D. G. Shaved Head @F66rayson Im watching Resident Alien and im loving it lmao, one of the few shows that honestly make me laugh, he also gotta be one of my fave aliens out there in media. Can't wait for Season 2 part B on this month Im watching Resident Alien and im loving it lmao, one of the few shows that honestly make me laugh, he also gotta be one of my fave aliens out there in media. Can't wait for Season 2 part B on this month https://t.co/fjF4xl65RI

The alien is on a mission to end the human race, but is threatened when he discovers that a little boy can see his alien form. Harry then grapples with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

The first season of the show premiered on January 27, 2021, on Syfy and part-A of the second season was released in early 2022. Part-B is all set to be released on August 10.

3) Space Force

Official poster and a still from Space Force (Images via IMDb)

Space Force is an American workplace comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. It premiered on Netflix in 2020 and the show’s second and final season was released earlier this year.

The official Netflix description reads:

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

The dynamic between the characters in the show is similar to The Orville. The series itself is incredibly original with its fresh viewpoint and parodies America's newest military branch.

Space Force merits a watch for the incredible performances by the ensemble cast that includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow alongside Steve Carell.

4) Future Man

Hulu's Future Man (Images via IMDb)

Future Man is a sci-fi comedy series created by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir that premiered on November 14, 2017 on Hulu. The series stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson.

The story follows Josh Futterman, a janitor who unexpectedly gets recruited to save the future after championing a video game.

Despite being a comedic entertainer, Future Man is a sci-fi series through and through, just like The Orville. The tension is broken by well-written comedic sets and pure chaos.

The third and final season of the show was released on April 3, 2020.

Dianne Eulalie @dxp7 Have you watched Future Man on Hulu? I fell asleep watching Orville & woke up to it. It's adult, irreverent & funny, full of Back to the Future & other cultural references, & time travel w/ crazy paradox repercussions. It stars the guy from Hunger Games. I'm enjoying this, lol. Have you watched Future Man on Hulu? I fell asleep watching Orville & woke up to it. It's adult, irreverent & funny, full of Back to the Future & other cultural references, & time travel w/ crazy paradox repercussions. It stars the guy from Hunger Games. I'm enjoying this, lol. https://t.co/ZOySI92MP9

5) Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Images via IMDb)

The premise of Star Trek: Lower Decks is what makes it the most similar to The Orville.

An American adult animated television series created by Mike McMahan, the show was released in 2020 on Paramount+. It is the ninth installment in the Star Trek franchise. Lower Decks is the first of its kind, serving as a comedic take on the Star Trek Universe. It is also the first animated series since the 1970s series Star Trek: The Animated Series.

The storyline follows the dysfunctional lives of the support crew on one of Starfleet's least prestigious ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380.

Anyone can enjoy this fun show as it stands alone as a one-of-a-kind installment, steering away from the gloomy undertones of other releases from the franchise.

Your watchlist is now equipped with five other sci-fi comedies to enjoy once you're done watching The Orville: New Horizons, currently streaming on Hulu.

