5 Martin Henderson TV Shows to watch after Virgin River Season 4

On July 20, 2022, Netflix released the fourth season of its popular drama series Virgin River, starring Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge. The series was renewed for two more seasons after the third season blew up and pulled in over a million viewers during the first month following its release in July 2019.

The fifth season will be in production this summer with a possible 2023 release.

The show is set in a small town in Northern California called Virgin River. After having trouble dealing with her husband's death, Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenbridge), moves to Virgin River from Los Angeles, hoping to start afresh and unhindered by her past. But this small town has much more to offer than what she expects.

Mel (Melinda) takes up a job offer as a nurse practitioner and midwife in Virgin River alongside the town doctor, Vernon Mullins. While Mel's initial reception isn't warm, what gets her through the whole experience is her new acquaintance, the owner of the local bar, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who helps her ease into country life.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River (Image via Netflix)

The latest season has more of our favorite small town couple - Mel and Jack - ironing out the kinks in their relationship.

It sheds light on the cliffhangers from the third season and explores the lives of the characters. Mel is pregnant, with the identity of the father being unclear. Charmaine too, is set to give birth to twins, with Jack as their biological father. Hope is recovering from her car accident but is still haunted by the psychological aftereffects of her brain injury.

If you love the former Marine and bar-owner of Virgin River, here are a few other Martin Henderson starrers that you can check out.

Off the Map, The Red Road and more: Some of Martin Henderson's best TV shows

1) Off the Map

Off the Map (Image via ABC)

Off the Map is a medical drama series that ran on ABC from January 2011 to April 2011. The series was created and executive produced by Jenna Bans along with co-producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Off the Map follows three doctors as they finish their residency from the States and decide to go work at a clinic in South America. Lilly Brenner, Tommy Fuller and Mina Minard intend to start anew and begin working under Dr. Benjamin Keeton in a remote South American village. Keeton, a world-renowned doctor and humanitarian, is played by Martin Henderson.

The series follows the lives of seven doctors in a tropical paradise, practicing in the remotest parts of South America with limited access to proper medical equipment.

2) The Red Road

The Red Road (Image via SundanceTV)

The Red Road is a thriller drama series on SundanceTV that aired from February 2014 to May 2015. It stars Martin Henderson alongside Aquaman star Jason Momoa in the lead roles. The series is based on the Ringwood Mines landfill case where Ford had been dumping their waste in the 60s and 70s.

The Red Road follows police officer Harold Jensen (Martin Henderson) as he tries to maintain an equilibrium in his personal and professional lives. Jensen's family has been going through a rough patch as his schrizophenic wife has been returning to alcohol amidst a cover up. Along with Phillip Kopus (Jason Momoa), Jensen tries to bring together the clashing communities of the town and the Ramapough Mountain tribe.

3) Secrets & Lies

Secrets & Lies (Image via Hoodlum Entertainment)

Secrets & Lies is an Australian crime thriller series from Hoodlum Entertainment. The series, which premiered on March 2014, has Martin Henderson in the lead role of Ben Gundelach.

When Ben Gundelach comes across the deadbody of a young boy from his neighborhood, he is placed atop the list of suspects. Distressed at the consequences of this, Ben decides to take matters into his own hands and sets out to investigate by himself. During his quest to find the real killer, he uncovers some rather disturbing secrets about his seemingly quiet neighborhood.

4) Sweat

Sweat (Image via Network Ten)

Sweat is a 1996 Australian soap opera with an ensemble cast. Created by John Rapsey, the show aired for 26 episodes on Network Ten and included cast members like Heath Ledger and Martin Henderson.

The series follows a group of students with blessed athletic capabilities at the West Coast Sports academy. Martin Henderson plays the role of Tom Nash on the show, which was one of his early works in the industry.

5) Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy (Image via ABC)

Grey's Anatomy is a long-running medical drama series that revolves around the medical professionals at Seattle Grace Hospital (later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital). With protagonist Meredith Grey in the centre, this is the longest-running scripted show on ABC and has been airing on the channel since 2005, with 18 seasons released till date and the next season coming this October.

On the show, Martin Henderson played the character of the attending cardiothoracic surgeon Nathan Riggs. He was part of the main cast from seasons 12 through 14. He even acted as a love interest for Meredith and the two were in a relationship for a while. By the end of the 14th season, however, Nathan was reunited with his long-lost fiance and resigned from his job to move to Malibu with her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far