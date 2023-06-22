5 sitcoms like FRIENDS that are an absolute must-watch

Fans of sitcoms who love shows that are profound and heartfelt at the same time need not keep watching re-runs of FRIENDS. In fact, there are several popular shows that promise to fill your heart with nostalgia and are easily available to stream online as well. Each of these series, even though they contain themes similar to FRIENDS, offers a distinctive combination of comedy, relatable characters, and gratifying moments.

Be it Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother, Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory or Jake Peralta from Brooklyn 99, all of these characters will help you reminisce about your favourite FRIENDS characters. You might even find a new favorite character in these sitcoms that will make you forget about Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Pheobe and Joey!

5 absolutely must-watch sitcoms like FRIENDS that will fill you with nostalgia

1) How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

How I Met Your Mother is the ideal choice if you're looking for a sitcom that centres on the highs and lows of relationships, romance, and the pursuit of "the one." The show chronicles Ted Mosby's escapades as he tells his kids the narrative of how he met their mother in a brilliant storytelling approach.

The New York City-based television show introduces us to Ted (Josh Radnor), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Robin (Cobie Smulders), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), and Marshall (Jason Segel), a charming bunch of close friends. How I Met Your Mother is a whirlwind of feelings that will keep you fascinated till the end. It is full of amusing instances, catchphrases, and revolves around a touching story.

The show won the Peoples' Choice Award for Favorite Network TV Comedy in 2012, seven years after its premiere. How I Met Your Mother has so many similar themes to FRIENDS that fans of both shows either have heated arguments over which is better or develop strong bonds for their shared love of both shows. If you haven't watched either of the two shows, now is the time to do so as they might even help you gain some new, genuine "friends."

2) The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

The Big Bang Theory is an absolute must-watch for lovers of science, geek culture, and a little nerdy comedy. The central characters of the sitcom are a group of smart scientists who are nevertheless socially awkward, led by the endearing but odd Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and the charming but awkward Leonard Hofstader (Johnny Galecki).

This sitcom has influenced popular culture greatly, thanks to its witty banter, pop culture allusions, and appealing cast. Each episode features hilarious ingenuity that highlights the struggles and successes of these beloved geeks as they negotiate the difficulties of romance, career, and daily life.

In fact, the character of Sheldon Cooper turned out to be so iconic that a spin-off series, titled Young Sheldon, was developed based on him in 2017. The Big Bang Theory won seven Emmy awards out of 46 nominations, and Jim Parsons won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Comedy Series in 2011 for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper.

Thus, it is safe to say that Sheldon is one of the most iconic characters to ever exist in the world of entertainment along with those of your favorites from FRIENDS.

3) The Office (2005-2013)

The Office is a jewel among sitcoms that presents a humorous and frequently cringe-inducing account of working life for fans of mockumentary-style sitcoms. The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania, serves as the setting for this amusing ensemble drama, which stars Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the inept but well-intentioned regional manager.

The mockumentary style of The Office flawlessly portrays the banal humor, office dynamics, and silliness of corporate life. This sitcom is a must-watch for those looking for a relatable and belly-laugh-inducing comedic adventure, thanks to its awkward sequences, documentary-style interviews, and outstanding acting. The Office was included in Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Television Shows of All Time in 2016, which makes it a sitcom that you absolutely cannot miss.

4) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the ideal selection if you're looking for a fun and entertaining NYPD sitcom. The sitcom centres on the skilled but unorthodox detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his eclectic team of comrades in the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers a novel perspective on the police investigative subgenre thanks to its clever writing, endearing characters, and flawless balancing of humor and emotion. This extremely funny sitcom promises a laugh-filled journey from beginning to end, thanks to funny catchphrases and compelling character interactions. Andy Samberg's character Jake Peralta is another character that turned out to become iconic and immensely loved by fans worldwide, just like the ones in FRIENDS.

5) Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

The charming mockumentary sitcom Parks and Recreation is produced by the same team that brought The Office to your screen, and it is set in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee. This comedy sitcom highlights the workings of municipal government and the funny blunders that take place within the Parks and Recreation Department, led by the enthusiastic and motivated Leslie Knope, played by the extremely talented Amy Poehler.

Parks and Recreation is a feel-good sitcom that guarantees to put a smile on your face and leave you with loads of memories, thanks to its likeable ensemble, masterful hilarious writing, and touching scenes. In Time Magazine's 2012 year-end lists issue, Parks and Recreation was named the number one television series of the year. Missing out on this sitcom is akin to missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

These five sitcoms are a definite must-watch if you're a fan of the widely popular sitcom FRIENDS and are looking for more TV series that fulfil your comedic desires. Each of these sitcoms delivers a special combination of humor, likeable characters, and interesting plots which will definitely leave you hooked.

