5 upcoming Nike sneaker releases for September week 4 (September 22 to September 28)

The Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is releasing multiple silhouettes for the Fall 2022 season as we approach the end of September. The fourth week will start in a few days, and brand enthusiasts and sneakerheads have been saving up for multiple banger releases.

The swoosh label is planning to launch multiple silhouettes from its well-known and celebrated sub-labels, such as Jordan, Basketball, and more. The sportswear behemoth will continue to maintain its number one position as it will launch multiple high-profile collaborations, sleek designs, and uncontested technology over its highly acclaimed silhouettes.

The label will be launching a slew of its classic silhouettes, including Jordans, Dunks, LeBrons, and more. Sneakerheads get multiple releases from the Swoosh label on a daily basis, making it harder to keep track of the official launches, so Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the 5 best upcoming Nike releases.

The silhouettes will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS from the fourth week of September (September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022).

Top 5 upcoming silhouettes via Nike SNKRS in Week 4 of September 2022

1) Women's Air Jordan 1 Denim

Retail or Resell @RetailorResell



Price: $180

Release Date: September 22nd, 2022



Are these your next personal ladies? Detailed Look: Air Jordan 1 High “Denim” (W)Price: $180Release Date: September 22nd, 2022Are these your next personal ladies? Detailed Look: Air Jordan 1 High “Denim” (W)💰Price: $180📆Release Date: September 22nd, 2022Are these your next personal ladies? 💙 https://t.co/3mlDr5a8Dz

Continuing the string of women exclusive Jordan releases, the brand will launch another colorway, channeling the classic tee and jeans look. The Jordan label will be launching Air Jordan 1 High Denim on September 22, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

The makeover uses a medium wash denim material for the overlays affixed over ankle flaps, toe boxes, throat, swooshes, and the iconic ball-and-wings logo. The upper base is clad in pristine white. The official Nike site describes the product,

"Recast for summertime style, the Air Jordan 1 puts a premium spin on an all-time classic. Outfitted with washed denim, its timeless look will age to perfection. Embroidered details and a Jordan bamboo hoop deubré done with Gold metallic finishes put these kicks into a league of their own. Another timeless design to add to your collection of AJ1s."

The denim edges are frayed to give the shoes a raw esthetic. The lower throat of the sneakers come decorated with metallic gold dubrae in the form of the Jumpman logo on the right shoe and "Jordan" branding on the left. The pair also come accompanied with denim hangtags.

2) Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4

Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 (Image via Nike)

Nike is continuing its partnership with British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose and her eponymous label with the launch of the Shox MR4 silhouette. For the upcoming sneakers, the designer is continuing her tradition of distinguishing footwear designs with an avant-garde silhouette.

The upcoming silhouette distorts the look of the trainer shoes and molds the toe boxes, features the pistons, and transforms the upper into a mule. The pair merges fashion with sport. The official Nike site reads,

"Born out of a desire to outfit football in a relevant, elevated, and contemporary fashion, it steps beyond boundaries by fusing opposites—the quintessential dress shoe with the fast-paced look of the football boot. Lending her magic to the iconic Shox just as the UEFA Women's EURO tournament unfolds, Martine Rose introduces the Nike Shox MR4."

The pair elongated the foot, chiseled the toes, and lifted the columns into a heel. The upper is constructed out of crisp synthetic leather material and features embossed padding. The pair is slated to be launched via SNKRS on September 23, 2022, for a retail price of $200.

3) Matthew M Williams x Nike 005 Slide Black

1017 Alyx 9SM founder and Givenchy's creative director Matthew M. Williams continues his partnership with Nike to launch a new silhouette, dubbed the 005 Slide x MMW. The new design will be launched on Nike SNKRS on September 23, 2022, at a retail price of $190.

Williams is tapping into the slip-on trend with the swoosh label and has created a new silhouette by taking inspiration from his archival collaborative silhouettes. The toeboxes come in a square shape, which was also found on the Nike Zoom MMW4. The official site describes the product,

"1017 ALYX 9SM founder and creative director Matthew M. Williams is known for his ability to push fashion into new spaces. His ethos is simple—combine the influence of his life in the U.S. and Europe with the latest innovations. The 005 Slide x MMW runs with that idea, bringing you a slide designed to take you anywhere you want to go."

The upcoming pair come clad in monochromatic black and feature a dual-foam outsole to provide comfort, while the upper comes constructed with foam in a perforated manner to help expel heat. The bottom tread features drainage hole to keep feet dry from sweating.

4) Women's Dunk Low Magma Orange

Women's Dunk Low Magma Orange (Image via Nike)

Nike is expanding its line of women's Dunk makeovers with the launch of the Dunk Low Magma Orange colorway. The pair is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on September 27, 2022, at a retail price of $130.

Dunk Low comes clad in Magma Orange/Pearl White colorway and features a unique spray fade on the underlay, which gives a tie-dye effect throughout the sneakers. The official site describes the shoes,

"Sun-bleached, gritty, and ready to take your game anywhere, the Dunk Low "Magma Orange" delivers a new spin on retro. Classic details recall afternoon hook shots in the park, while the color-matched outsole and organic cotton laces will keep you craving a convenience store slushy."

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of soft premium leather material, which is given a graffiti-style color bleed and fade effect. The faded graphic effect is further carried over the brand logo featured upon the tongue.

5) LeBron 2 Metallic Gold and White

The swoosh label's sub-division Nike Basketball is bringing back the retro LeBron 2 silhouette with a Metallic Gold and White makeover, also known as Maccabi. The Maccabi makeover is inspired by the pair worn by King James in 2004 during a pre-season game against the Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv team.

The pair comes clad in a white/metallic gold/varsity crimson colorway and features a two-toned upper detailing. The pair upper is constructed out of crisp leather materials. The official site describes the shoes,

"What's better than that glass slipper story? This legendary LeBron 2 reissue. Rarity no more, one of the all-time most coveted kicks is now yours for the taking. Straight from the vault, this player exclusive sent a ripple of envy through shoe fanatics everywhere when it was first seen during an '06 preseason exhibition game."

The pair is accentuated with multiple laser-etched graphics on the collars. More detail is added with LeBron's throwback logo stamped over the lateral heels. LeBron 2 Maccabi is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site SNRKS on September 28, 2022, at a retail price of $215.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far