6 Air Jordans releasing in Spring 2023

The new Air Jordans, releasing in the Spring of 2023, is a constant work in progress for the Jordan Brand. Several Air Jordan sneakers, scheduled to release in 2023, have flooded the internet with mock-ups and early looks. ZSneakerheadz, a famous Jordan sleuth, is doing a fantastic job of disseminating information about these releases.

The shoe brand covers every catalog, from the AJ3 to the AJ4 to the AJ6, in preparation for the upcoming year's new colorways that will delight both sneaker fans and Jordanheads. While you wait eagerly for the releases, take a quick look at a few highly desired Air Jordans that will be released in the following year.

Before moving ahead, it should be noted that the shoe manufacturer has not yet officially confirmed any of the release dates or price ranges. Some reliable sneaker insider reports have revealed all the details covered here. Keep an eye on the company's official website for more information on these launches.

Six highly anticipated Air Jordans arriving in spring next year

1) Air Jordan 3 Reimagined

Air Jordan 3 Reimagined sneakers first look (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

Michael Jordan's shoe label has reimagined its Air Jordan 3 "Neapolitan" rendition, which was launched in May 2022. The revamped version, dubbed Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined," will arrive on March 11, 2023, as per the early reports. With a price tag of $210, these chic designs will be delivered through the official website of Nike and a few chosen retail stores.

First up is the AJ3 Reimagined, which is dressed mostly in crisp white tumbled leathers. The white leathers are decorated with bright red eyelets and AJ3's characteristic elephant-textured elements in the medial and forefoot areas.

Here, the tongues are kept white and are embroidered with similar red Jumpman logos. Lace fasteners made of crisp white textiles are also present.

The creamy white midsoles are placed with black elements towards the heels to tie up these footwear pieces. The outer sole units of pale pinkish gray tones are added underneath the midsoles.

2) Air Jordan 4 Seafoam

AJ 4 Seafoam shoes first look (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

Add a pair of new Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" shoes to your wardrobe sometime during the onset of next spring. Slated to release on February 24, 2022, these minimalist designs will be available for $200 per pair. Nike's SNKRS app and other authorized stores will offer these footwear pieces.

These pairs, whose appearance is heavily influenced by the previous Fire Red colorway of the AJ4, are constructed using superior leathery elements. The textile is used in a white hue and Seafoam soft greenish hue. Most of the portion is painted white, but the hits of pastel green all over make them alluring.

Here, the branded tongue tags, eyelets, and outer sole units are made in green, while the rest of the sections are dominated by white. Lastly, the black TPU fittings on the laterals, midsoles, and heel counters further accentuate the overall look.

3) Air Jordan 5 UNC

The Air Jordan 5 shoes arrive in a "UNC" color blocking for the spring 2023 release. These UNC-inspired shoes will probably enter the sneaker market on March 4, 2023. These blue suede pairs will be dropped with a price tag of $225 each. Fans can avail them on Nike's online store and from other partnering retail outlets.

These complete blue suede elements are accentuated with hits of black and silver at different locations on the shoe design. While the tongues are made with metallic silver finishes, the black Jumpman insignias are embossed over them. On the other hand, the toes, sides, laces, and heel counters are made with all-blue nubuck materials. Furthermore, the lateral sides boast light blue TPU fittings.

Completing the "UNC" rendition are the black midsoles banded together with icy blue translucent outer sole units. The white shark-toothed embellishments on the sole units are the final details.

4) Air Jordan 5 Aqua

Take a look at the upcoming AJ 5 Aqua colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

If you're looking for a brand new pair of black AJs, these Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" shoes are supposedly dropping on January 21, 2023. After the release, interest buyers can buy them for $200 for each pair. Visit Nike's e-commerce pages and other sellers to fetch them.

Other retailers like Dick's, JD Sports US, Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, Snipes US, Nordstrom, YCMC, DTLR, Sheikh, Extra Butter, Social Status, A Ma Maniere, and Feature are also believed to deliver these pairs.

Although the shoes are majorly black, the hits of the Aqua hue are utilized to elevate the overall appeal of these shoes. The premium bold black nubucks are employed to achieve the uppers. These black suedes are adorned with metallic silvery tongues.

The glistening tongues are embellished with Aqua Jumpman logos adjacent to the collars. Then, the customary TPU netting is placed on the laterals of the shoes. The eyelets and laces are also made using similar black tones.

The heel counters are also embroidered on the rear side with similar Aqua branding. Finalizing the aesthetics are the black midsoles, added on with semi-translucent icy outer sole units. The typical serrated patterns in the mid-foot areas are made in lime yellow hues.

5) Air Jordan 5 Mars for Her

The AJ 5 "Mars for Her" colorway is expected to arrive on January 14, 2023. With a retail price tag of $200 for each pair, these brilliantly executed sneakers will be sold via Nike's SNKRS app alongside other affiliated online stores.

Just like most of the AJs on the list, the uppers of these sneakers are also fashioned with high-quality, soft textured bold red nubucks. Most of the uppers are red as a reference to Mars. Minimal detailings of gold and silver are also used to finish the designs.

The black eyelets are added for further embellishments. What's more, the gold-toned TPU cages sit on the sides of these shoes. The sides are adorned with Michael's jersey number "23." The black midsoles are glued to the golden outer sole units, which sport the orange-hued shark-toothed patterns on top.

6) Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey

AJ 6 Cool Grey shoes (Image via Twitter/@mitsu_aizawa)

The Jordan Brand will be adding more to the catalog of its sixth silhouette with the release of the upcoming "Cool Grey" iteration. Scheduled for February 4, 2023, these pairs will be accessible online via the e-commerce stores of Nike as well as other select retail locations. You can fetch them for $200 each.

This Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey colorway features predominantly gray and white throughout the pair. The sleek gray nubucks are alternately combined with the premium white leathery overlays. The satin finish tongue flaps decorate the uppers covered with crisp white laces. These tongues are emblazoned with Jumpman logos on top, TPU fittings on the heels, and tongues.

Both sides are loaded with typical perforations. Rounding out the pair are the white and gray midsoles assembled with frosty outer sole units underneath.

We have only mentioned a few 2023 releases here, but many more are scheduled to be launched. Sneakerheads will have to hold onto their horses for further updates on next year's other Air Jordan releases.

