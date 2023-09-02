7 viral moments when BTS' Jung Kook broke the internet in 2023 

BTS' Jung Kook has consistently grabbed the spotlight, whether through his latest single SEVEN, his tight-knit friendship with the '97 Liners,' his late-night WeVerse streams, or numerous other notable achievements. Jung Kook turned 26 on September 01, 2023, and has already celebrated his first hour of the birthday with ARMYs on WeVerse live.

Fans had been waiting for Jung Kook’s birthday with a mega countdown, and all platforms were filled with Jung Kook’s edits and birthday plans.

It has been a great year for the golden maknae as his recently released song SEVEN, has ranked on the Billboard charts at Number 1 for six consecutive weeks, an amazing feat to be the first Korean artist to do so. Hence, on his 26th birthday, here’s a roundup of all the moments he has surprised and entertained ARMY's so far.

Seven viral moments of BTS' Jung Kook in 2023

1) Jung Kook showing off his abs on Suchwita

After being mentioned in nearly every episode since its beginning, BTS' Jung Kook made his first appearance on Suchwita. The SEVEN singer strolled in full of energy, wearing a sparkly black T-shirt and a glint in his eye, keen to make his mark.

SUGA casually mentioned the younger singer's Calvin Klein photoshoot as he spoke about the necessity of working out for performers. Looking down, the Euphoria singer revealed that he still had abs. SUGA immediately urged him to show them to him so their episode could get 10 million views.

Surprisingly, Jung Kook swiftly lifted his top, revealing his very toned abs, and yes, the episode currently has 11M views, with Jung Kook’s viral moment accomplished.

2) The legendary Calvin Klein campaign

BTS' Jung Kook was formally confirmed as the global ambassador for the American brand Calvin Klein on March 29, 2023. With the premiere of his all-new Calvin Klein campaign, Jung Kook swept away ARMYs all around the world off their feet. Fans have been wondering about a new campaign after his photo in a crop top was seen in one of the local Calvin Klein stores.

The campaign then surfaced, which showed Jung Kook in a two-piece denim suit consisting of a black jacket and pants, with nothing below the jacket, in the campaign's latest video. He glides and grooves smoothly to Gary Numan's '80s tune, Cars, with a loosely wrapped cloth tie around his neck.

The campaign went viral, with ARMYS praising Jung Kook for his bold looks, and this viral moment sent ARMYs into a tizzy.

3) Jung Kook’s shirtless avatar and piercings

On July 28, BTS' Jung Kook astonished ARMYs by hosting an impromptu WeVerse live from his bed, shirtless and covered in a thick white sheet. While ARMYs were taken aback by the sudden appearance of BTS' maknae on their social media timelines, his new piercings stunned them even more.

He used to have only two piercings, but now he has five. A tiny chain linked two of the piercings and the one in the center. The silver earrings combined provide a powerful yet delicate overall look.

These looks went viral all over the social feeds as Jung Kook gave off the bad boy vibes with these adornments.

4) Jung Kook emotional over Love Letter

Jung Kook took to Weverse on July 27, 2023, and began a live broadcast to interact and have a good time with the fans. As he read through the comments, he came across one from a fan who asked Jung Kook about Love Letter, a song written by none other than ARMYs to commemorate the group's tenth anniversary.

Jung Kook opted to listen to the song on YouTube, but he couldn't hold back his tears and began sobbing, leaving viewers in tears as well. He said the song was touching and praised the ARMYs for making it.

His emotional state immediately trended over social platforms, with ARMYs praising him for being so pure with his fans.

5) Jung Kook- The Sleeping Beauty

When he couldn't sleep on Sunday, BTS' Jung Kook went live on Weverse and slept off in front of 6 million people. Jung Kook started a Weverse live at 7 a.m. because he couldn't sleep. Jung Kook was in his bed, wrapped in white sheets, in a black shirt, flexing his tattoos.

He proudly displayed his black pillow to the camera. Soon later, the singer dozed off in front of the camera. The live stream continued for another 21 minutes, with over 6 million individuals tuning in.

This was the first time an idol fell asleep on a live stream and had people tune in.

6) Jung Kook’s chemistry with Han So-hee

BTS' Jung Kook's debut solo song, SEVEN, was released on July 14, 2023, much to the delight of his fans. Han So-hee, a Korean actress, added to the M/V's charm. In the SEVEN M/V, the duo's chemistry and drama captivated their fans and doubled the entertainment level.

One of the first interactions between BTS' Jung Kook and Han So-hee is when the latter is doing her clothes in a laundromat, and Jung Kook follows her around while singing the lyrics of SEVEN. As they argue and bicker, the laundromat fills with water up to their necks, and viewers can see sparks flare between them even though they are fighting.

Fans loved the chemistry between the duo and want to see more of their interactions.

7) The viral Perilla oil makguksu recipe

On April 25, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook came live on WeVerse, to cook his special perilla oil makguksu as fans watched him cook and eat while happily and willingly ruining their sleep schedule for the secret recipe of perilla oil makguksu.

Perilla oil makguksu is a Korean meal that consists of cold buckwheat noodles, veggies, and a perilla oil dressing. Jung Kook later shared the "recipe for toasty buldak mayo perilla oil makguksu" on his Weverse account, as promised during the LIVE streaming.

This recipe went instantly viral as everyone wanted to try “The Jung Kook recipe” and loved every bit of it. Jung Kook does live upto his golden maknae name.

While these moments are just a few of the many times BTS' Jung Kook has been goofy and gone viral, there are many more yet to come.