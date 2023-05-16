9 things you might've missed in BTS' YOUTH K-drama trailer

The much-awaited K-drama, BTS' YOUTH, has finally rolled out its trailer, exciting fans with what it's set to hold in store for them. While the teaser wasn't officially put forth on the internet, the attendees of the Korea Expo that took place between May 13 and 15 became the lucky group to be the first ones to watch the trailer. The event was organized to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Korean-EU diplomatic relations and was held in Paris, France.

While the K-drama was initially announced in August 2019, the fruition of the show was delayed due to the global pandemic. However, after a few changes in the plot and postponing its production, the show that's expected to bring to life the fictional characters of BTS Universe is in closer reach. As fans eagerly await its release, their eagle eyes spot several hints that connect the group's Universe with the K-drama, YOUTH.

All references and easter eggs that were left behind in the teaser for BTS' Youth K-drama

1) Reference to the Spring Day music video

BTS' Youth teaser starts off with a reference to the group's popular song and music video, Spring Day, released in 2017. Among the several meanings that the track holds, longing to reunite with a distant friend becomes one such emotion that its lyrics express. Additionally, the scene where V puts his ear toward the railway tracks on a sunny day refers to the same. In the show's trailer, one particular phrase communicates a similar feeling to the viewers,

"I wish we could be together. I don’t want any of the seven missing."

2) The carousel that represents the traumatic experience of j-hope's character

A symbol that continuously appears in the BTS Universe is the carousel, which directly refers to the traumatic event experienced by j-hope's character. As per the narrative, the carousel is the place where the character's mother abandons him, therefore becoming a spot that holds many heavy meanings.

Many ARMYs would have witnessed this occurring in both the Love Yourself Highlight Reel and the FAKE LOVE music video. Similarly, even the YOUTH K-drama trailer starts with a scene in an amusement park, with specific attention given to the carousel.

3) The dark sea and the bright-colored clothing

Another scene from YOUTH's trailer that caught fans' attention is the constant switch between the happy and sad memories of the seven friends whose friendship, unfortunately, broke up after their graduation from school. One such scene is where the seven friends run into the sea playfully while wearing bright-colored clothes.

While the choice of clothes and its color palette remind many of the Euphoria music video, many veteran ARMYs would note that the sea symbolizes a space of escape for the BTS members, where they can be free from the harsh reality of city life. This is depicted in many music videos by the seven-member boy group, more specifically in I NEED U.

4) Reference to the window scene from the FAKE LOVE music video

Another allusion to BTS' music videos is the window scene that's depicted in the show's trailer. While the details are still vague due to the shortness of the trailer, there's one part where one of the seven friends looks through a window. This scene reminds many of one shot from the FAKE LOVE music video, where Jungkook looks at Jimin through a window. It can also allude to the scene where Jin looks through a window.

5) The bathtub scene resembling Jimin's shot in I NEED U music video

Water is a symbol that's often associated with Jimin, be it in the FAKE LOVE or I NEED U music video. While other aspects have only a close resemblance or weakly hint at aspects from the BTS Universe, one particular scene from the YOUTH trailer directly brings in the scene of Jimin in the I NEED U music video. The part where one of the seven friends, most likely playing Jimin's role, is seen sitting in a bathtub filled with water while being fully clothed.

6) The phonebooth from RM's track from WINGS short film, REFLECTION

A well-known scene from BTS' REFLECTION short film for their WINGS album promotions is where RM is seen next to a phone booth. As the phone inside the booth continues to ring, RM, who's unable to enter it since it's locked, looks desperate to find a way to open it. Quite contrastingly yet similarly, in the YOUTH trailer, someone who's inside the booth drops the phone to the floor as snow hits the ground.

7) The spray-painted Easter eggs

The significance of spray paint might be evident to every veteran ARMYs by now, especially if they paid attention to the FAKE LOVE music video. There's one instance in the music video where the spray-painted "Save Me" on the window reads "I'm Fine." The iconic spray paints make a comeback on YOUTH. While what's written isn't clearly visible in the trailer, fans are confident that it could allude to something in the BTS Universe.

8) The bonfire reference to the I NEED U music video

Towards the end of the YOUTH trailer, there's a scene where the seven friends are sitting down around a bonfire. This scene again resembles a similar scene from the I NEED U music video, where the members sit next to a bonfire. However, this also suddenly switches to another shocking incident where V ruthlessly attacks his abusive father.

9) The observatory that Jin and V's characters climbed upon

The last Easter egg that eagle-eyed fans were able to pin-point is the observatory that's seen at the end of the YOUTH trailer. This again alludes to the observatory that V and Jin's characters climb onto.

With quite an intriguing set of hints about the upcoming BTS' YOUTH K-drama, fans eagerly look forward to its official release to see what the entirety of it looks like.

