Are pit bulls genetically more aggressive? Tendency to pounce explored as Utah woman loses leg in brutal attack

The mainstream reputation of pit bulls is going from bad to worse. With the recent banning of the American XL Bully dogs in the UK, people have begun to get increasingly weary of the breed and any close associates, which already had quite the reputation. Defenders of the breed were hit with yet another low on Tuesday, October 31, when a Utah woman was attacked by her son's pit bulls.

The incident took place in Taylorsville. According to a press release by the Taylorsville Police Department, the victim was critically injured and had to have one of her legs amputated, apart from injuries to the face and other parts of her body. The dogs in question were a male and female pit bull, along with their five puppies. The female pit bull was fatally shot by the police.

A Utah woman was attacked by 5 pit bulls (Photo by Stephan Louis on Unsplash)

Utah mother loses leg due to son's pit bulls

In a press release, The Taylorsville PD revealed that a resident of the city had been viciously attacked by her son's pit bulls. The attack happened on Tuesday in the woman's backyard. The police confirmed that the woman had extensive injuries to her face, hands, and legs, one of which was amputated. The department further elaborated on the incident:

"The attack was still in progress when police arrived."

The pit bulls were aggressive towards the paramedics and the police officers. Pepper spray had to be used to drive away the ferocious dogs and corner them into the other side of the yard while the woman was being taken care of and stretchered out on the opposite end. The department further explained:

"The dogs were contained in the backyard and officers were able to corral them away from the woman, but when one broke loose, it was fatally shot by police to protect them and animal control officers on the scene."

Expand Tweet

The 63-year-old victim herself had called 911 from her backyard while under attack. Police Chief Brady Cottam said in a statement that the decision "likely did save her life." The incident is still under investigation by the police department along with West Valley City Animal Services.

The male dog and the puppies were captured by animal control. All the dogs involved in the attack were unlicensed.

The myths and truths behind the infamous pit bull

The age-old argument about whether pit bulls are more dangerous and aggressive than any other dog breed still rages on, with representatives of both sides providing strong points of contention. When the pro-pit bull side talks about loving family pitties and the importance of training, the anti-pit bull side cites the history of the breed and the severity of its maimings.

A recent study by the American Animal Hospital Association concluded that the list of breeds that bite the most was topped by "unknown." However, it was followed by the pit bull and then the German Shepherd. The title for "highest percentage of reported bites across all the studies," 22.5%, belonged to the pit bull, closely followed by mixed breeds with 21.2%.

The pit bulls and mixed breeds had the "highest relative risk of biting." According to Animals 24-7 editor Merritt Clifton's 2014 research, 58% of dog deaths and 68% of dog bite attacks since 1982 were attributed to the pit bull, despite them being only 6% of the dog population.

The term pit bull does not refer to one single dog but is an umbrella term used for dog breeds often referred to as bully breeds. These include the American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and often referred to as the true pit bull, the American Pit Bull Terrier.

A quick look into the breed's history explains that these dogs were selectively bred for baiting bulls and bears and later bred for dog sighting in arenas. Despite its wartorn history, many people continue to argue on behalf of it and call out the myths associated with the breed.

One popular argument is that aggression stems from the owner's actions and how the dog is raised rather than the dog itself, including if the owner is breeding these dogs for protection or increased social status and if the dog is trained inadequately, chained, abused, or neglected.

Another popular theory debunked as a myth by many pit bull proponents is that these dogs are unpredictable. ASPCA Animal Behavior Center VP Pamela Reid stated in a Fetch article that the infamous "sudden snap" these dogs are attributed to is no different than any other breed.

A Dabl article claimed that pit bull attacks appear unpredictable due to owners not understanding their dogs' body language. Pamela Reid also clarified that the breed does not have a vastly different "locking jaw" than other dogs. However, she also stated that:

"They are more likely than other breeds to grab a hold of something and to shake."

A pitty puppy (Image via Facebook/Lovely Blue Nose Pit-bull Puppies For Rehoming)

This is a behavior attributed to most terriers. She also stated that owners needed to know how to break up fights. Pit bulls still have an incredibly strong jaw that gives them a very strong bite force, ranking at no. 13 in most 2023 lists, including Pet Kenn, with a psi of 235.

Pit bulls also have a very high pain tolerance when they are agitated or aroused. This, coupled with the aforementioned strong jaw, is the reason many pit bull attacks are extremely hard to stop once the dogs are latched on to their victim, leaving the victim suffering more damage during the whole attack than what might have been done by other weaker breeds.

Despite the controversies, many reports suggest that pit bulls can also be bred as "nanny dogs" who are extremely safe, careful, and loyal around their owners and children.